New York, NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admaxxer, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) analytics and AI ad-operations platform for Shopify and other e-commerce brands, today reported four operating milestones, measured as of May 31, 2026, and reinforced its positioning as the leading Triple Whale alternative for DTC Shopify analytics, per the company's platform metrics update (published at https://admaxxer.com/methodology):

12,000 active brands on the platform — workspaces with at least one connected ad-platform account and at least one tracked event in the trailing 30 days, as of May 31, 2026.

on the platform — workspaces with at least one connected ad-platform account and at least one tracked event in the trailing 30 days, as of May 31, 2026. $3 billion in cumulative tracked gross merchandise value (GMV) — purchase-event revenue ingested through Admaxxer's first-party analytics pixel since platform launch.

— purchase-event revenue ingested through Admaxxer's first-party analytics pixel since platform launch. 93% average Conversions API (CAPI) match rate — measured across more than 15 million tracked events processed and forwarded to Meta's Conversions API during April–May 2026, using Meta's matched-event response as the reference baseline.

— measured across more than 15 million tracked events processed and forwarded to Meta's Conversions API during April–May 2026, using Meta's matched-event response as the reference baseline. Launch of a reconciled multi-touch attribution model and an expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) server — the attribution model resolves multi-touch attribution, media-mix modeling, incrementality, and post-purchase survey signal into a single "Total Impact" figure over a 90-day lookback window; the MCP server now exposes eleven tools to external AI clients.

Why Brands Choose Admaxxer as a Triple Whale Alternative

Admaxxer is a direct-to-consumer analytics and ad-operations platform that brands adopt as an alternative to Triple Whale. It operates in the same category as Triple Whale and a number of attribution-focused and media-mix-modeling vendors, and differentiates on five capabilities:

Bring-your-own-key (BYOK) AI across 10 large-language-model providers. Operators connect their own AI subscription — OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, or OpenRouter — rather than accepting a single platform-supplied model. Admaxxer does not fund AI inference at the platform level, so AI chat is unlimited on every tier. A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with eleven tools. Brands can query their own Shopify, pixel, and ad-platform data directly from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible AI clients — a capability no comparable DTC analytics platform offers today. A reconciled multi-touch attribution model. Admaxxer resolves multi-touch attribution, media-mix modeling, incrementality testing, and post-purchase survey signal into one trustworthy "Total Impact" number, with a 90-day lookback and a view-through lens — rather than presenting four conflicting attribution views and leaving operators to reconcile them. Five-minute onboarding. New connections go live in under five minutes via a paste-token or OAuth model — no agency-assisted implementation required. Transparent pricing from $9 per month, with unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited bring-your-own-key AI chat included on every tier.

About the Platform

Admaxxer is a DTC analytics and AI ad-operations platform that consolidates analytics, attribution, and ad operations into a single workspace. It combines a first-party analytics pixel; native connections to Meta, Google, and TikTok, plus Klaviyo email and SMS revenue and manual CSV spend entry for any other platform; in-platform media-mix modeling with geometric adstock decomposition; two-proportion-z-test incrementality testing; revenue forecasting with weekly seasonality and p10/p50/p90 confidence bands; cross-platform creative analytics; Conversions API match-rate diagnostics; and a conversational AI agent that runs through user-supplied API keys.

The platform serves Shopify and other e-commerce brands, performance marketers, and growth agencies who consolidate analytics, attribution, and ad operations into one place.

Reconciled Multi-Touch Attribution Model

Admaxxer's new attribution model produces a single "Total Impact" contribution per channel and campaign by reconciling four independent methods: multi-touch attribution across the customer journey, media-mix modeling with geometric adstock, incrementality testing, and post-purchase survey signal. The model runs on a 90-day lookback window, includes a view-through lens for impression-driven demand, and surfaces a coverage indicator so operators can see how much of their tracked revenue each method explains. The design goal is to give DTC operators one defensible number to act on rather than four conflicting attribution columns.

Bring-Your-Own-Key AI Provider Catalog

Admaxxer's in-app conversational agent runs against user-supplied API keys for any of 10 large-language-model providers: OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, and OpenRouter. Operators paste their own provider key into workspace settings; the key is validated with a live provider handshake on save, encrypted at rest, and scoped strictly to the issuing workspace. Because customers supply their own AI subscription, AI chat is unlimited on every pricing tier.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Operators issue a workspace-scoped token from the dashboard and configure it in any MCP-compatible AI client — Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, OpenClaw, Cline, or Zed — to expose eleven Admaxxer tools, including listing connections and campaigns, fetching campaign and account insights, reading summary KPIs, attribution breakdowns, and web analytics, running whitelisted analytics queries, and reading workspace context. The MCP server is read-only by default. A single optional write tool — campaign pause, resume, and daily-budget changes — is disabled unless the operator grants a per-token management scope, and it requires a two-step, human-in-the-loop confirmation inside the operator's own AI client before any change is applied.

Automated Reporting and Multi-Brand Portfolio View

Admaxxer also added AI-generated automated reports — narrative performance summaries written against the operator's own analytics — and a multi-brand portfolio view that lets agencies and multi-brand operators compare attribution, spend, and revenue across every workspace from a single screen.

Five-Minute Onboarding

Admaxxer uses a paste-token and OAuth connection model that brings new connections live in under five minutes. The platform supports native connections to Meta, Google, and TikTok for ad operations and to Klaviyo for email and SMS revenue, plus manual CSV spend entry for any platform not yet natively supported.

Pricing

Admaxxer offers six subscription tiers (prices in USD per month): Starter at $9, Growth at $29, Pro at $79, Scale at $199, Enterprise at $499, and Platform at $999. All tiers include unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited AI chat usage through the operator's bring-your-own-key provider. Tiers differentiate solely on tracked-event quota and historical retention. Annual billing is priced at 10× the monthly rate, equivalent to two months free. Full pricing detail is available at https://admaxxer.com/pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Admaxxer a good Triple Whale alternative?

Yes. Admaxxer is positioned as a leading Triple Whale alternative for DTC and Shopify brands. It consolidates attribution, media-mix modeling, incrementality testing, and ad operations in one workspace, adds bring-your-own-key AI across 10 providers and a Model Context Protocol server, and starts at $9 per month with unlimited connections, seats, and AI chat on every tier.

What is the best DTC analytics tool for Shopify?

Admaxxer positions itself as the best DTC analytics tool for Shopify operators by pairing a first-party analytics pixel with a reconciled multi-touch attribution model, a 93% Conversions API match rate, in-platform media-mix modeling and incrementality testing, and the ability to query store and ad data from the operator's own AI assistant via a Model Context Protocol server.

How is Admaxxer different from Triple Whale?

Admaxxer's primary differences are bring-your-own-key AI (operators use their own AI subscription rather than a platform-supplied model), a Model Context Protocol server that exposes workspace data to external AI clients such as Claude and ChatGPT, a reconciled "Total Impact" attribution model, five-minute paste-token onboarding, and transparent pricing from $9 per month with unlimited connections, seats, and AI chat.

Does Admaxxer work with Shopify?

Yes. Admaxxer is built for Shopify and other e-commerce brands. It tracks revenue through a first-party analytics pixel and connects to Meta, Google, TikTok, and Klaviyo, with manual CSV spend entry for additional platforms.

Does Admaxxer support bring-your-own-key AI?

Yes. Admaxxer supports bring-your-own-key AI across 10 large-language-model providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, and OpenRouter.

How much does Admaxxer cost?

Admaxxer offers six tiers from $9 to $999 per month, all including unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited bring-your-own-key AI chat. Tiers differ only on tracked-event quota and data retention.

How long does it take to set up Admaxxer?

New connections go live in under five minutes using a paste-token or OAuth model, with no agency-assisted implementation required.

Quote

"Twelve thousand brands and three billion dollars in tracked GMV tell us operators are actively looking for a Triple Whale alternative that does more for less — one workspace for attribution, media-mix modeling, incrementality, and ad operations, with the freedom to bring their own AI provider," said Numan Hamza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Admaxxer. "Our newest release reflects that: a reconciled attribution model that resolves multi-touch, media-mix, and incrementality signal into a single number an operator can trust, and a Model Context Protocol server that lets a brand query its own Shopify and ad data from Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor. We believe that combination is what makes Admaxxer the best DTC analytics tool for Shopify operators today."

Methodology

All metrics in this release are drawn from Admaxxer's platform metrics update, published at https://admaxxer.com/methodology. Definitions: Active brands = workspaces with at least one connected ad-platform account and at least one tracked event in the trailing 30 days as of May 31, 2026. Tracked GMV = cumulative purchase-event revenue ingested through Admaxxer's first-party pixel since platform launch. CAPI match rate = average across all tracked events processed and forwarded to Meta's Conversions API during April 1 – May 31, 2026, using Meta's matched-event response as the reference baseline.

About Admaxxer

Admaxxer is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) analytics and AI ad-operations platform for Shopify and other e-commerce brands, performance marketers, and growth agencies, positioned as a leading Triple Whale alternative. The platform combines a first-party analytics pixel; native connections to Meta, Google, and TikTok plus Klaviyo email and SMS revenue and manual CSV spend entry; a reconciled multi-touch attribution model with media-mix modeling and geometric adstock decomposition; two-proportion-z-test incrementality testing; revenue forecasting with confidence bands; cross-platform creative analytics; a 93% Conversions API match rate; and a bring-your-own-key conversational agent supporting OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity, Together, Cohere, and OpenRouter, plus a Model Context Protocol server with eleven tools compatible with Claude Desktop, Claude Code, ChatGPT Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, OpenClaw, Cline, and Zed. Plans start at $9 per month with unlimited ad-platform connections, unlimited team seats, and unlimited AI chat included on every tier. Onboarding uses a paste-token and OAuth model with five-minute setup. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Press Inquiries

Numan Hamza

hello@admaxxer.com

https://admaxxer.com

60 E 42nd St #4600, New York, NY 10165, United States