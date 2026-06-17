Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at 3131 Camino in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes today announced 3131 Camino in Santa Clara, California, will host its highly anticipated Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home shoppers are invited to tour the stunning new model home located at 3089 El Camino Real in Santa Clara.

Situated in the heart of Santa Clara, 3131 Camino offers an exclusive collection of just 60 townhome and villa-style condos with up to 4-story home designs. These homes feature open floor plans with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, private 1- to 2-car garages, and rooftop terraces available on select homes. Pricing begins at $1.35 million.





"3131 Camino represents the epitome of modern luxury living in one of the most desirable locations in Santa Clara," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "We invite home shoppers to tour our brand-new model home and get inspired by the exceptional architectural designs and personalization opportunities available in this vibrant community."

Located close to Silicon Valley’s top employers, 3131 Camino offers easy access to Lawrence Caltrain and major thoroughfares, connecting residents to the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The community is surrounded by everyday conveniences, diverse restaurants, and outdoor recreation. Residents also benefit from proximity to Cupertino, Santana Row, downtown San Jose, Stanford Shopping Center, and Mountain View.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on 3131 Camino or to RSVP for the grand opening event, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)