Minutes of the TME Pharma Annual General Meeting

Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2026, 6:30 p.m. CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for brain cancer and eye diseases, today announced that all resolutions were adopted at the meeting held on June 15.

The Annual General Meeting of TME Pharma shareholders was held on Monday, June 15, 2026, chaired by Mr. Diede van den Ouden. Four shareholders were present, had granted proxies, or voted by mail. Together, they represented 6.87% of the shares and voting rights.

The Annual General Meeting unanimously adopted all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The voting results are available on the TME Pharma website.

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About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company’s lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair.

Here is some additional background on the company’s assets that they are seeking to outlicense:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), which is being evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect.





The Company is currently seeking opportunities to secure the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards





Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com .

About the GLORIA Study

The GLORIA (NCT04121455) study, currently on hold, is TME Pharma’s dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma’s planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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