Paris, June 17, 2026

Air France-KLM announces that it has signed a new multi-purpose credit facility for €1 billion with a syndicate of 12 international banks

Air France-KLM has signed a new multi-purpose credit facility for an amount of €1 billion with a syndicate of 12 international banks. The facility, which can be drawn and redeemed at the issuer’s full discretion, has an initial maturity in June 2028 and includes a one-year extension option at the lenders’ discretion, potentially extending the maturity to June 2029.

The purpose of the facility is to refinance existing financial instruments including instruments associated with the group’s M&A activity (subject to applicable closing conditions), which may arise from the second half of 2026.

This transaction further strengthens Air France-KLM’s financial flexibility and complements the Group’s existing liquidity resources and diversified funding structure.

The Group will pursue its financing strategy through bond issuances to meet its annual debt and hybrid redemptions, aiming to redeem hybrid instruments and simplify its balance sheet. By combining this facility with bond issues, the Group can diversify its sources of funding, whilst optimizing the timing and pricing of different financings based on most favorable market windows.

The facility benefits from attractive conditions reflecting the confidence of the Group’s banking partners in Air France-KLM’s current credit profile and financial trajectory. This new credit facility will not impact the Group’s Gross Debt and Net Debt / Current EBITDA ratio, which stood at 1.5x at the end of March, in line with the Group’s ambition of maintaining a leverage between 1.5x to 2.0x.

Natixis and Société Générale acted as Global Coordinators, with Natixis also serving as Documentation Agent. ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Banco Santander S.A, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, HSBC Continental Europe, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Europe S.A Paris Branch, ING Bank N.V, La Banque Postale, Natixis and Société Générale acted as MLA and Bookrunners for the facility.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Website : www.airfranceklm.com

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