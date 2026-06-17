CCS Fundraising to Host Giving USA 2026 Webinar on Philanthropy Trends

New York, NY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCS Fundraising, in partnership with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, will host its annual “Perspectives on Philanthropy” webinar on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:15 PM ET, examining the latest findings from Giving USA 2026: The Annual Report on Philanthropy in 2025.





This 75-minute session will share insights from the most comprehensive dataset on U.S. charitable giving, exploring where growth is occurring, how philanthropic patterns are evolving, and what these trends mean for nonprofit leaders navigating today’s environment. Giving USA is a publication of the Giving USA Foundation, researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.





The webinar will feature Jon Bergdoll, Interim Director of Data and Research Partnerships at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and long-time lead analyst for the Giving USA report. Bergdoll will present key findings and takeaways from this year’s research.





The session will be hosted by Peter Hoskow, President and Chief Operating Officer of CCS Fundraising, and will include perspectives from sector leaders representing national nonprofit organizations across education, healthcare, and foundation sectors, including:





• Dexter A. Bailey, Jr., Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations, California Institute of Technology (Caltech)





• Brent Christopher, President, Children’s Medical Center Foundation





• Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO, The Miami Foundation





Together, the panel will discuss how organizations can translate Giving USA insights into actionable strategies for fundraising, donor engagement, and long-term growth.





Event Details





What: Perspectives on Philanthropy: Giving USA 2026 Webinar





When: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 1:00 – 2:15 PM ET





Where: Virtual





Registration: Register here.





Attendees will gain a clear, data-driven view of the current philanthropic landscape, along with practical perspectives to inform planning and decision-making in the year ahead.

To register or learn more, visit the event registration page.





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About CCS Fundraising





CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofit organizations to create meaningful impact for 79 years. CCS provides a wide range of services to strengthen and advance fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning and studies, data analytics, gift planning, systems and change management, and major gift strategy. Named one of Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 based on recommendations from clients and consulting peers, CCS executives partner closely with organizations of all sizes across every nonprofit sector, offering both national and international perspective along with deep local expertise.





About Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy





The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is dedicated to improving philanthropy and the world by training and empowering students and professionals to be innovators and leaders who create positive and lasting change. The school offers a comprehensive approach to philanthropy through its undergraduate, graduate, Ph.D., PhilD, certificate and professional development programs, its research and international programs and through The Fund Raising School, Lake Institute on Faith & Giving, the Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy and the Women’s Philanthropy Institute. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Giving USA Foundation





For 70 years, Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy in America, has provided comprehensive charitable giving data that are relied on by donors, fundraisers and nonprofit leaders. The research in this annual report estimates all giving to charitable organizations across the United States. Giving USA is a public outreach initiative of Giving USA Foundation and is researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IU Indianapolis. Giving USA Foundation, established in 1985 by The Giving Institute, endeavors to advance philanthropy through research and education. Explore Giving USA products and resources, at www.givingusa.org.

About The Giving Institute





The Giving Institute, the parent organization of Giving USA Foundation, consists of member organizations that have embraced and embodied the core values of ethics, excellence and leadership in advancing philanthropy. Serving clients of every size and purpose, from local institutions to international organizations, The Giving Institute member organizations embrace the highest ethical standards and maintain a strict code of fair practices. For information on selecting fundraising counsel, visit www.givinginstitute.org.

Contact Info



Jackie Nelson

pr@ccsfundraising.com

+1 312-952-1914