XION Rebrands to Verona as Flagship App EarnOS Announces $18.5 Million Raise

New York, NY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona, formerly known as XION, today announced its official rebrand alongside a $18.5 million fundraise announcement from flagship, EarnOS. The launch of their new consumer product, ero, built on the Verona platform, also goes live today, as well a $30 million in brand spend. The rebrand marks the company’s evolution from a web3 infrastructure provider to the verification and intelligence layer for AI agents.

For years, XION built technology to make crypto disappear, bridging web2 and web3. The mission was always to bring trust back to the internet: verification that is fast, easy to use, and intuitive to build on. With the rise of AI, that mission expands.

"Verona is synonymous with truth," said Anthony Anzalone, Founder and CEO of Verona. "We’ve always been committed to creating an internet where truth is verifiable, portable, programmable, and private. AI is the next place where that matters most."

Verona is the intelligence layer for AI

AI is the next technological frontier, but true agentic intelligence has not yet arrived. One of the core barriers is that verified data doesn’t exist for AI agents. It either lives in a re-verification stack that re-checks the same person for every app, or gets thrown away after a single use. Either way, the agent cannot reuse it, and every new app, broker, and breach repeats the same work.

Verona is built to solve this. The platform verifies a fact, once the user owns it, and any authorized AI agent can reuse it, without the data ever being exposed or re-verified unnecessarily.

The bigger picture

Verona is taking the success of their verification technology and applying it to one of the fastest-growing sectors. The implications extend across industries and daily life. Imagine an AI agent that can refill a prescription on your behalf, or a rental or mortgage application that verifies your income instantly, without you having to repeatedly share sensitive documents.These use cases are the near-term future that Verona’s technology is designed to power.

About Verona

Verona (formerly known as XION) is a decentralized network of verified information built to power AI agents and restore trust to the internet. Verona gives AI agents the information they need to act on sensitive, real world data, cryptographically verifying data at the source and maintaining complete privacy. Verona's technology powers experiences across 115+ global brands including Uber, Amazon, Nike, and BMW, with over 69 million verified interactions across 3+ million users. Verona's investors include Animoca Brands, Multicoin Capital, and HashKey Capital, with $36M raised to date.