Banner Health welcomes new executive to grow access, value-based care across multi-state system

PHOENIX, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health, one of the nation's few fully integrated nonprofit health systems, today announced the appointment of Mark Whalen as executive vice president, chief enterprise growth officer, effective August 1. In this role, Whalen will grow access and value-based care across Banner's six-state footprint, strengthen market differentiation, and sponsor enterprise transformation initiatives that improve operational efficiency, quality outcomes, financial performance, and system integration.

"Mark joins Banner at a pivotal moment as we continue building a health system that succeeds when our communities do," said Amy Perry, Banner Health president and Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise in strategic growth and integrated care delivery will be essential as we expand access, strengthen our clinical programs, and demonstrate that value-based care can improve health and health care. Mark's leadership will help us accelerate the work that matters most, keeping people healthier while ensuring every dollar we earn stays invested in the communities we serve."

Whalen brings extensive expertise in health care strategy, transformation, and integrated care delivery, with a demonstrated track record of leading enterprise-wide growth initiatives and developing population health capabilities across large, complex health systems. His experience includes driving strategic partnerships, executing business development opportunities, and aligning reimbursement models with care transformation.

At Banner Health, Whalen will oversee Strategy and Growth, Government Relations, Marketing and Public Relations, and Real Estate Management. His leadership will support Banner's continued evolution as a sustainable model for American health care—one that aligns insurance with care delivery, succeeding when patients stay healthy rather than sick, and reinvesting every dollar into communities rather than shareholder returns.

"Banner Health is pioneering an integrated approach that addresses the fundamental challenges facing American health care," said Whalen. "I'm honored to join a mission-driven organization that is proving through measurable results that world-class specialty care and access can coexist. The opportunity to accelerate growth while strengthening Banner's impact across the communities it serves is both inspiring and urgent."

Banner Health operates 33 hospitals and more than 400 outpatient sites across six states, caring for more than 4 million lives annually. As Arizona's largest health care provider and employer, Banner manages health insurance coverage for 1.2 million members and provides more than $1 billion annually in community benefits. The organization's integrated model connects prevention, primary care, specialty services, academic medicine, and advanced research—ensuring patients receive seamless, coordinated care from wellness through recovery.

Whalen holds an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a BA from the University of Texas-Austin.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.

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