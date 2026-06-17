Bond Wins Deal With A Major International City With Over 1,000,000 Residents

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that a major international city is expanding its relationship with the Company by awarding Bond a deal to provide preventative personal security services for all municipal employees following the successful completion of a pilot program.



The expansion marks another significant milestone in Bond's rapidly growing business-to-government channel and further validates the Company's ability to scale from pilot engagements to citywide deployments. The agreement, which Bond expects to be signed imminently as all major points have been agreed, will add to a growing roster of municipal partnerships and highlights increasing demand among cities seeking innovative, technology-driven approaches to improve personal safety and wellbeing for employees and residents alike.

Importantly, Bond and city officials are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential future expansion of services beyond municipal employees to include the city's entire population of more than 1 million residents, representing a substantial opportunity to deepen the relationship and expand platform adoption and annual recurring revenue.

Bond was once again recognized as a sole supplier in the procurement process, significantly accelerating the sales cycle and reinforcing the differentiated nature of the Company's offering.



"We believe this expansion further demonstrates the growing momentum we are seeing within the municipal market," said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. "The city initially engaged Bond through a pilot program, is expanding to all municipal employees after experiencing the value of our platform, and is also exploring the possibility of extending coverage to all residents. We believe this progression validates our land-and-expand strategy and illustrates the significant long-term opportunity for Bond to become a trusted preventative personal security partner for cities around the world."



The agreement further strengthens Bond's business-to-government channel, which complements the Company's direct-to-consumer, business-to-business, and business-to-business-to-consumer offerings.



About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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