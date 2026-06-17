As modeling scams target young hopefuls, ModelGlance expands its verified agency directory to 19 countries

Paris, 75001, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelGlance, the verified modeling agency directory and professional toolkit for aspiring models, today announced a major expansion of its directory to 19 countries, including its first markets outside Europe: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Turkey. The move extends a platform created to solve one of the industry's most persistent problems: the fake agencies and paid "castings" that take money from young hopefuls and their families while delivering nothing in return.

Every year, aspiring models (many of them teenagers) are approached by bogus scouts and counterfeit agencies demanding registration fees, expensive mandatory photo shoots, or payment to attend a casting. The practice is illegal in France, where legitimate agencies are paid by clients, never by the models they represent. Yet the schemes persist across social media, and the sector's working practices have recently drawn the scrutiny of a French parliamentary inquiry.

ModelGlance was built as the practical answer. The platform combines a directory of verified, legitimate agencies with a suite of free professional tools (including a comp card generator, a TFP (Time for Print) contract generator, and an application tracker) so that newcomers can build a real career on the same footing as established professionals, without paying for the privilege.

"Every week, talented young people and their parents hand money to agencies that will never get them a single job," said JC Billerey, founder of ModelGlance. "The rule in this industry is simple: a real agency never asks an aspiring model to pay. We built ModelGlance so anyone, anywhere, can check whether an agency is legitimate before they sign anything, and reach the tools the professionals use, for free."

Already live across European markets, the directory's expansion to 19 countries reflects a simple reality: aspiring models increasingly apply across borders, and so do the scams that target them. By verifying agencies market by market and surfacing the warning signs of fraudulent ones, ModelGlance aims to become a trusted reference for models, parents, and the agencies that play by the rules, from Paris to Milan, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, London and many other major cities in the world.

The platform is free to use, with all professional tools available at no cost to models. The directory and tools are accessible now at modelglance.com.

About ModelGlance

ModelGlance is a verified modeling agency directory and professional toolkit built to help aspiring models navigate the industry safely. Founded on the belief that modeling is a profession, not a dream to be sold, the platform pairs a vetted directory of legitimate agencies across Europe and a growing number of international markets with a suite of free professional tools including a comp card generator, a TFP contract generator, and an application tracker. By verifying agencies and exposing scams, ModelGlance protects models, their families, and the agencies that play by the rules. Learn more at modelglance.com.

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JC Billerey

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