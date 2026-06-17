Your Golf Travel Group and Cabot Cape Breton Announce Partnership

Alpharetta, GA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Golf Travel and brands, including Premier Golf, are pleased to announce a new partnership with Cabot Cape Breton that will provide guests with seamless access to one of North America’s most acclaimed golf destinations through expertly curated travel experiences.

Your Golf Travel and sister company, Premier Golf, will now offer customized journeys to Cabot Cape Breton, combining world-class golf and luxury accommodations with Nova Scotia's natural beauty. Guests can play 47 holes of golf, including the acclaimed Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs courses, plus The Nest, an 11-hole par-3 course that transforms after dark for illuminated night golf. This partnership further advances the group's mission of delivering exceptional travel experiences for golfers seeking the world's premier destinations.

"At Cabot, we're committed to creating extraordinary golf and travel experiences, and we're excited to partner with Your Golf Travel and Premier Golf to welcome more international guests to Cabot Cape Breton. Together, we'll connect more travelers with unforgettable golf, spectacular scenery, and the warm hospitality that defines Nova Scotia,” said Grace Bergmann, VP Global Marketing & Partnerships, Cabot.

The resort has become one of the world's most sought-after golf destinations, renowned for its award-winning links golf, breathtaking oceanfront setting, and unforgettable experiences. Together, the teams at YGT/Premier Golf and Cabot Cape Breton will elevate the Cabot experience for international travelers.

"We're thrilled to bring this experience to our clients. From the golf to the stunning beauty of Nova Scotia, Cape Breton delivers a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable journey that we know our guests will cherish,” said Andrew Smith, Group Managing Director.

Cape Breton has quickly earned recognition among golf travelers, with Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links consistently ranked among Canada's top golf courses. With Premier Golf, guests will gain access to itineraries that include golf, accommodations, curated dining experiences, sightseeing opportunities, and personalized travel support.

Travelers interested in exploring more about Cabot Cape Breton experiences through Premier Golf can visit premiergolf.com/canada/cabot-cape-breton or contact us at (866) 260 4409, or through yourgolftravel.com at yourgolftravel.com/cabot-cape-breton.

Media Contact:

Your Golf Travel / Premier Golf

Mike Eaton, Marketing Director

470.443.9500

mike.eaton@premiergolf.com

Cabot Cape Breton

Rachel Maher, CEO & Founder, REM Public Relations

310.497.6856

rachel@rempublicrelations.com

Press Inquiries

Mike Eaton

mike.eaton [at] premiergolf.com

https://premiergolf.com

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