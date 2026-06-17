SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Embecta Corp. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2026

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Embecta Corp. (“Embecta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) between November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Harrison Apitz-Grossman v. Embecta Corp., et al. (Case No. 2:26-cv-07217) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/embecta-corp-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Embecta’s fiscal results; pertinently, Embecta knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s guidance was misleading and unattainable. In fact, Embecta touted the Company’s pen needle business as “incredibly resolute” mere weeks prior to missing expectations and cutting 2026 fiscal guidance.

On May 5, 2026, Embecta published second quarter 2026 fiscal results disclosing that the Company failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance. In particular, Embecta revealed that revenue declined over 14%, much higher than the guidance of flat to a decline of 2% and that the Company was lowering estimates on US performance, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales.

Following this news, the price of Embecta’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026, Embecta’s stock price fell to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, a decline of over 57.8% in a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage EMBC shareholders to step forward before the August 17, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in EMBC common stock, you have until August 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com