C-Suite and HR Leaders Say Both Life Skills and AI Skills Matter

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national study from High Point University reveals a striking consensus between C-Suite executives and Human Resources professionals: while skills in artificial intelligence are increasingly valuable in today's workplace, life skills remain the decisive factor in hiring decisions and achieving career success.

These leaders consistently agree that both life skills and AI skills matter. Yet when forced to choose between the two, both groups overwhelmingly preferred job candidates with life skills such as emotional intelligence and a strong work ethic.

A Powerful Combination

The two surveys were fielded separately with two distinct samples from April 28-30, 2026. Despite different vantage points — one group setting strategic direction, the other managing talent pipelines — they arrived at similar conclusions with their answers aligning within 1-4 percentage points on nearly every survey item.

A few examples of these aligned findings include:

90% of C-Suite executives and 93% of HR pros agree that life skills such as emotional intelligence, work ethic, motivation and collaboration still matter when hiring in the AI era.

87% of C-Suite executives and 92% of HR pros say the ideal leader in the workplace possesses a balance of technical and life skills.

Only 17% of C-Suite executives and 14% of HR pros have ever hired someone based solely on AI experience.

When asked to devise their “perfect employee,” 64% of C-Suite executives and 66% of HR pros chose a roughly 50/50 blend of AI skills and life skills.

“We are intensely focused on the success of our students and work tirelessly to ensure the education we provide fits the needs of the competitive marketplace,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “This is why HPU has surveyed business leaders over the years for their feedback, and these results reaffirm our mission as The Premier Life Skills University. Even in the midst of artificial intelligence changing the workplace, employers continue to tell us they need graduates equipped with life skills that outlast inevitable technological disruption.”

“These findings highlight why life skills remain at the center of career success,” says Heidi Echols, director of HPU’s Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning. “AI can enhance how work is done, but it is human capabilities like communication, collaboration and problem solving that determine how effectively AI is used. At High Point University, we are focused on a human-centered approach to AI that prepares students to excel in both areas.”

Life Skills Remain Crucial for Career Success

When forced to choose between a candidate with solely AI technical capabilities or one with solely life skills, the winner was clear: 75% of C-Suite executives and 78% of HR professionals chose the life skills candidate.

This preference also held firm across every specific life skill tested:

Emotional intelligence or AI: 70% of C-Suite executives and 72% of HR pros preferred emotional intelligence

Motivation or AI: 75% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred motivation

Coachability or AI: 75% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred coachability

Positive temperament or AI: 76% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred positive temperament

Life Skills Are Harder to Teach New Employees

Both groups overwhelmingly agree that life skills are substantially more difficult to train than AI skills.

C-Suite executives rated which was harder to train — various life skills or AI:

81% said leadership is harder to train than AI skills

80% said emotional intelligence is harder to train than AI skills

79% said problem solving is harder to train than AI skills

78% said overall life skills are harder to train than AI skills

77% said professionalism is harder to train than AI skills

76% said adaptability and motivation are harder to train than AI skills

Meanwhile, HR professionals rated which was easier to train — life skills or AI skills:

77% said AI skills are easier to train than motivation

74% said AI skills are easier to train than leadership

74% said AI skills are easier to train than emotional intelligence

70% said AI skills are easier to train than problem solving

70% said AI skills are easier to train than a positive temperament

A Consistent Consensus Over the Years

In two previous national surveys (2018 and 2022), HPU asked C-Suite leaders similar questions about which is more important — technical skills or life skills. Both groups have reported consistent findings over the years despite the disruptions of COVID-19, remote work and now artificial intelligence.

In 2018, 65% of executives said they would rather colleges equip students with life skills such as motivation, emotional intelligence and the ability to solve problems, as opposed to 35% who said they would rather colleges instill technical skills such as training on a specific software or subject. However, 67% of executives believed that colleges were better at teaching technical skills than life skills.

In 2022, similarly, when asked a series of questions about which is easier to develop — life skills or technical skills — a majority of 75% said it is much easier to develop an employee’s technical skills than personal initiative. Additionally, 70% said it is much easier to develop an employee’s technical skills than it is to develop their coachability.

The 2022 survey also asked which of these attributes would most likely cause an employee to be overlooked for a promotion at your organization:

46% - Doesn’t accept feedback and constructive criticism

36% - Doesn’t know how to solve complex problems

18% - Doesn’t have the technical skills needed

How Both Groups Use AI

In addition to sharing the best mix for employees to thrive in their workplaces, C-Suite executives and HR pros also shared how AI is part of their work each day.

Both groups are deeply familiar with AI itself: 84% of executives and 86% of HR pros have tried AI chatbots, and majorities use AI in their work. The study results do not reflect the opinions of individuals who are unfamiliar with this new technology. They instead are the judgment of leaders who know the technology well.

Executives say they most commonly use AI for research or to find more information about a specific topic (72%), to edit written content (54%) or to summarize information from documents or meetings (51%). HR pros had similar but slightly different responses, reporting that they most commonly use AI for research or to find more information about a specific topic (75%), to edit written content (67%) or to draft reports, documents or other written content (63%).

More than half of both groups say they use AI either every day or a few times a week for tasks at work. Meanwhile, 34% of executives and 31% of HR pros say AI has drastically changed the way they work.

A Gap Between Graduate Preparation and Employer Preference

The survey reveals a concerning disconnect: 44% of C-Suite executives and 46% of HR professionals believe recent college graduates are more strongly prepared with AI and technical skills, while only 17-18% see them as prepared with life skills. Yet when asked what they prefer graduates to be prepared with, 39% of C-Suite executives and 44% of HR pros chose life skills and professionalism — more than double those choosing AI skills alone (15%/14%).

Life Skills Enable AI Success

Coming full circle, C-Suite executives also identified life skills as the foundation for effective AI implementation. When asked which skills are important for effectively learning and implementing AI, the top responses were:

Problem solving (68%)

Adaptability (63%)

Motivation (47%)

Positive temperament (42%)

Coachability (41%)

All of these life skills rank alongside or above "high-level math, analytical or computer skills" (41%).

What Global Leaders Are Saying About the Data

Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder and HPU’s Innovator in Residence:

“This newest data from CEOs and HR professionals make it clear: individuals with AI skills are valuable, but those also equipped with life skills are the most in-demand professionals in the workforce. This latest poll underscores HPU’s continued focus on life skills education."

Johnny Taylor, President and CEO of SHRM and HPU’s Human Capital Expert in Residence:

“Employers want graduates who can use AI, but they hire for life skills. The latest poll from HPU makes it clear that from the HR office to the C-Suite, organizations understand that the employee who possesses life skills holds a currency that grows in value. Partner those leadership traits with AI awareness and understanding and you have an unbeatable combination.”

HPU Study (April 2026)

In the world of AI, do life skills like emotional intelligence, work ethic, motivation and collaboration still matter when hiring candidates? C-Suite Executives HR Pros Yes 90 93 No 10 7

What percentage makes up the ideal leader in your organization? C-Suite Executives HR Pros 100% Technical Skills 7 4 100% Life Skills 7 4 A balance of technical skills and life skills 87 92

Have you decided to hire someone based solely on their experience with AI and disregarding other factors? C-Suite Executives HR Pros Yes 17 14 No 83 86

If you could devise your perfect employee, which of these would most closely describe that person? C-Suite Executives HR Pros About 50% AI skills and 50% Life Skills 64 66 100% AI Skills 7 4 100% Life Skills 21 17 Other ratio. Fill in the blank. 8 13

If you had to choose, would you prefer a candidate who has AI technical capabilities or who has emotional intelligence? C-Suite Executives HR Pros The candidate with AI technical capabilities 30 29 The candidate with emotional intelligence 70 72

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who has AI technical capabilities or who has motivation? C-Suite Executives HR Pros The candidate with AI technical capabilities 25 21 The candidate with motivation 75 79

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who is coachable or who has AI technical capabilities? C-Suite Executives HR Pros The candidate with AI technical capabilities 25 21 The candidate who is coachable 75 79

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who has a positive temperament or the candidate who has AI technical capabilities? C-Suite Executives HR Pros The candidate with AI technical capabilities 24 21 The candidate who has a positive temperament 76 79

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Life skills 78 AI skills 22

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Emotional intelligence 80 AI skills 20

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? HR Pros Emotional intelligence 26 AI skills 74

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Adaptability 76 AI skills 24

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Motivation 76 AI skills 24

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? HR Pros Motivation 23 AI skills 77

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Professionalism 77 AI skills 23

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Leadership 81 AI skills 19

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? HR Pros Leadership 26 AI skills 74

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? C-Suite Executives Problem solving 79 AI skills 21

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? HR Pros Problem solving 30 AI skills 70

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? HR Pros A positive temperament 30 AI skills 70

Which of these skills do you think are important when it comes to being able to effectively learn and implement AI for the betterment of an organization or business? Select any that apply: (Items randomized) Selected by C-Suite Executives Problem Solving 68 Adaptability 63 Motivation 47 Positive Temperament 42 Coachability 41 High-level math, analytical or computers skills 41 Collaboration 39 Emotional Intelligence 37 Leadership 37 Conflict Resolution 33 Engineering Skills 28

When it comes to hiring recent college graduates, do you think they are more strongly prepared with? C-Suite Executives HR Pros AI skills and technical skills 44 46 Life skills and professionalism 17 18 Both 24 21 Neither 15 15

How often do you use AI for tasks at work? C-Suite Executives HR Pros Every day 27 22 A few times a week 26 37 A few times a month 11 13 Rarely 15 16 Never 20 12 Unsure * 1

Have you ever used AI in your job to do any of the following? (Items randomized) C-Suite Executives Yes No Unsure Do research or find information about a specific topic 72 26 2 Edit written content 54 45 1 Summarize information from documents or meetings 51 47 2 Draft reports, documents or other written content 50 49 1 Come up with new ideas, such as new projects or creative solutions 46 51 3 Create or edit images or videos 45 52 2 Help with analyzing data or writing computer code 39 59 2

Have you ever used AI in your job to do any of the following? (Items randomized) HR Pros Yes No Unsure Do research or find information about a specific topic 75 24 1 Edit written content 67 33 - Draft reports, documents or other written content 63 36 1 Summarize information from documents or meetings 58 41 1 Come up with new ideas, such as new projects or creative solutions 47 53 1 Create or edit images or videos 43 55 2 Help with analyzing data or writing computer code 35 63 2

Have you tried AI chatbots (like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or another AI platform)? C-Suite Executives HR Pros Tried 84 86 Not tried yet 15 12 Unsure 1 2

Methodology

High Point University’s Survey Research Center fielded the C-Suite Executive Survey (n = 500, April 28 to April 29, 2026) and Human Resources Professionals Survey (n = 302, April 28 to April 30, 2026) as online surveys using panels of respondents recruited and maintained by Dynata. HPU’s Qualtrics platform hosted the surveys and collected the data. Full methodological details for the study are available here.

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