C-Suite and HR Leaders Say Both Life Skills and AI Skills Matter

When faced with a choice between life skills or AI skills, they preferred candidates with life skills.

 | Source: High Point University High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national study from High Point University reveals a striking consensus between C-Suite executives and Human Resources professionals: while skills in artificial intelligence are increasingly valuable in today's workplace, life skills remain the decisive factor in hiring decisions and achieving career success.

These leaders consistently agree that both life skills and AI skills matter. Yet when forced to choose between the two, both groups overwhelmingly preferred job candidates with life skills such as emotional intelligence and a strong work ethic.

A Powerful Combination

The two surveys were fielded separately with two distinct samples from April 28-30, 2026. Despite different vantage points — one group setting strategic direction, the other managing talent pipelines — they arrived at similar conclusions with their answers aligning within 1-4 percentage points on nearly every survey item.

A few examples of these aligned findings include:

  • 90% of C-Suite executives and 93% of HR pros agree that life skills such as emotional intelligence, work ethic, motivation and collaboration still matter when hiring in the AI era.
  • 87% of C-Suite executives and 92% of HR pros say the ideal leader in the workplace possesses a balance of technical and life skills.
  • Only 17% of C-Suite executives and 14% of HR pros have ever hired someone based solely on AI experience.
  • When asked to devise their “perfect employee,” 64% of C-Suite executives and 66% of HR pros chose a roughly 50/50 blend of AI skills and life skills.

“We are intensely focused on the success of our students and work tirelessly to ensure the education we provide fits the needs of the competitive marketplace,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “This is why HPU has surveyed business leaders over the years for their feedback, and these results reaffirm our mission as The Premier Life Skills University. Even in the midst of artificial intelligence changing the workplace, employers continue to tell us they need graduates equipped with life skills that outlast inevitable technological disruption.”

“These findings highlight why life skills remain at the center of career success,” says Heidi Echols, director of HPU’s Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning. “AI can enhance how work is done, but it is human capabilities like communication, collaboration and problem solving that determine how effectively AI is used. At High Point University, we are focused on a human-centered approach to AI that prepares students to excel in both areas.”

Life Skills Remain Crucial for Career Success

When forced to choose between a candidate with solely AI technical capabilities or one with solely life skills, the winner was clear: 75% of C-Suite executives and 78% of HR professionals chose the life skills candidate.

This preference also held firm across every specific life skill tested:

  • Emotional intelligence or AI: 70% of C-Suite executives and 72% of HR pros preferred emotional intelligence
  • Motivation or AI: 75% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred motivation
  • Coachability or AI: 75% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred coachability
  • Positive temperament or AI: 76% of C-Suite executives and 79% of HR pros preferred positive temperament

Life Skills Are Harder to Teach New Employees

Both groups overwhelmingly agree that life skills are substantially more difficult to train than AI skills.

C-Suite executives rated which was harder to train — various life skills or AI:

  • 81% said leadership is harder to train than AI skills
  • 80% said emotional intelligence is harder to train than AI skills
  • 79% said problem solving is harder to train than AI skills
  • 78% said overall life skills are harder to train than AI skills
  • 77% said professionalism is harder to train than AI skills
  • 76% said adaptability and motivation are harder to train than AI skills

Meanwhile, HR professionals rated which was easier to train — life skills or AI skills:

  • 77% said AI skills are easier to train than motivation
  • 74% said AI skills are easier to train than leadership
  • 74% said AI skills are easier to train than emotional intelligence
  • 70% said AI skills are easier to train than problem solving
  • 70% said AI skills are easier to train than a positive temperament

A Consistent Consensus Over the Years

In two previous national surveys (2018 and 2022), HPU asked C-Suite leaders similar questions about which is more important — technical skills or life skills. Both groups have reported consistent findings over the years despite the disruptions of COVID-19, remote work and now artificial intelligence.

In 2018, 65% of executives said they would rather colleges equip students with life skills such as motivation, emotional intelligence and the ability to solve problems, as opposed to 35% who said they would rather colleges instill technical skills such as training on a specific software or subject. However, 67% of executives believed that colleges were better at teaching technical skills than life skills.

In 2022, similarly, when asked a series of questions about which is easier to develop — life skills or technical skills — a majority of 75% said it is much easier to develop an employee’s technical skills than personal initiative. Additionally, 70% said it is much easier to develop an employee’s technical skills than it is to develop their coachability.

The 2022 survey also asked which of these attributes would most likely cause an employee to be overlooked for a promotion at your organization:

46% - Doesn’t accept feedback and constructive criticism
36% - Doesn’t know how to solve complex problems
18% - Doesn’t have the technical skills needed

How Both Groups Use AI

In addition to sharing the best mix for employees to thrive in their workplaces, C-Suite executives and HR pros also shared how AI is part of their work each day.

Both groups are deeply familiar with AI itself: 84% of executives and 86% of HR pros have tried AI chatbots, and majorities use AI in their work. The study results do not reflect the opinions of individuals who are unfamiliar with this new technology. They instead are the  judgment of leaders who know the technology well.

Executives say they most commonly use AI for research or to find more information about a specific topic (72%), to edit written content (54%) or to summarize information from documents or meetings (51%). HR pros had similar but slightly different responses, reporting that they most commonly use AI for research or to find more information about a specific topic (75%), to edit written content (67%) or to draft reports, documents or other written content (63%).

More than half of both groups say they use AI either every day or a few times a week for tasks at work. Meanwhile, 34% of executives and 31% of HR pros say AI has drastically changed the way they work.

A Gap Between Graduate Preparation and Employer Preference

The survey reveals a concerning disconnect: 44% of C-Suite executives and 46% of HR professionals believe recent college graduates are more strongly prepared with AI and technical skills, while only 17-18% see them as prepared with life skills. Yet when asked what they prefer graduates to be prepared with, 39% of C-Suite executives and 44% of HR pros chose life skills and professionalism — more than double those choosing AI skills alone (15%/14%).

Life Skills Enable AI Success

Coming full circle, C-Suite executives also identified life skills as the foundation for effective AI implementation. When asked which skills are important for effectively learning and implementing AI, the top responses were:

  • Problem solving (68%)
  • Adaptability (63%)
  • Motivation (47%)
  • Positive temperament (42%)
  • Coachability (41%)

All of these life skills rank alongside or above "high-level math, analytical or computer skills" (41%).

What Global Leaders Are Saying About the Data

Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder and HPU’s Innovator in Residence:

“This newest data from CEOs and HR professionals make it clear: individuals with AI skills are valuable, but those also equipped with life skills are the most in-demand professionals in the workforce. This latest poll underscores HPU’s continued focus on life skills education."

Johnny Taylor, President and CEO of SHRM and HPU’s Human Capital Expert in Residence:

“Employers want graduates who can use AI, but they hire for life skills. The latest poll from HPU makes it clear that from the HR office to the C-Suite, organizations understand that the employee who possesses life skills holds a currency that grows in value. Partner those leadership traits with AI awareness and understanding and you have an unbeatable combination.”

HPU Study (April 2026)

In the world of AI, do life skills like emotional intelligence, work ethic, motivation and collaboration still matter when hiring candidates?
  C-Suite Executives HR Pros
Yes 90 93
No 10 7

What percentage makes up the ideal leader in your organization? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
100% Technical Skills 
100% Life Skills 
A balance of technical skills and life skills  87  92 

Have you decided to hire someone based solely on their experience with AI and disregarding other factors? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
Yes  17  14 
No  83  86 

If you could devise your perfect employee, which of these would most closely describe that person? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
About 50% AI skills and 50% Life Skills  64  66 
100% AI Skills 
100% Life Skills  21  17 
Other ratio. Fill in the blank.   13 

  

If you had to choose, would you prefer a candidate who has AI technical capabilities or who has emotional intelligence? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
The candidate with AI technical capabilities  30  29 
The candidate with emotional intelligence  70  72 

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who has AI technical capabilities or who has motivation? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
The candidate with AI technical capabilities  25  21 
The candidate with motivation  75  79 

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who is coachable or who has AI technical capabilities? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
The candidate with AI technical capabilities  25  21 
The candidate who is coachable  75  79 

If you had to choose, would you prefer to hire a candidate who has a positive temperament or the candidate who has AI technical capabilities? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
The candidate with AI technical capabilities  24  21 
The candidate who has a positive temperament  76  79 

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Life skills  78 
AI skills  22 

  

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Emotional intelligence  80 
AI skills  20 

  

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? 
  HR Pros 
Emotional intelligence  26 
AI skills  74 

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Adaptability  76 
AI skills  24 

  

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Motivation  76 
AI skills  24 

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? 
  HR Pros 
Motivation  23 
AI skills  77 

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Professionalism  77 
AI skills  23 

   

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Leadership  81 
AI skills  19 

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? 
  HR Pros 
Leadership  26 
AI skills  74 

Which skill set do you think is more difficult to train? 
  C-Suite Executives 
Problem solving  79 
AI skills  21 

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? 
  HR Pros 
Problem solving  30 
AI skills  70 

Which skill set do you think is easier to train employees to have? 
  HR Pros 
A positive temperament  30 
AI skills  70 

  

Which of these skills do you think are important when it comes to being able to effectively learn and implement AI for the betterment of an organization or business? Select any that apply: (Items randomized) 
  Selected by C-Suite Executives 
Problem Solving  68 
Adaptability  63 
Motivation  47 
Positive Temperament  42 
Coachability  41 
High-level math, analytical or computers skills  41 
Collaboration  39 
Emotional Intelligence  37 
Leadership  37 
Conflict Resolution  33 
Engineering Skills  28 

When it comes to hiring recent college graduates, do you think they are more strongly prepared with? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
AI skills and technical skills  44  46 
Life skills and professionalism  17  18 
Both  24  21 
Neither  15  15 

How often do you use AI for tasks at work? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
Every day  27  22 
A few times a week  26  37 
A few times a month  11  13 
Rarely  15  16 
Never  20  12 
Unsure 

Have you ever used AI in your job to do any of the following? (Items randomized) 
C-Suite Executives 
  Yes  No  Unsure 
Do research or find information about a specific topic  72  26 
Edit written content  54  45 
Summarize information from documents or meetings  51  47 
Draft reports, documents or other written content  50  49 
Come up with new ideas, such as new projects or creative solutions  46  51 
Create or edit images or videos  45  52 
Help with analyzing data or writing computer code  39  59 

Have you ever used AI in your job to do any of the following? (Items randomized) 
HR Pros 
  Yes  No  Unsure 
Do research or find information about a specific topic  75  24 
Edit written content  67  33 
Draft reports, documents or other written content  63  36 
Summarize information from documents or meetings  58  41 
Come up with new ideas, such as new projects or creative solutions  47  53 
Create or edit images or videos  43  55 
 Help with analyzing data or writing computer code  35  63 

Have you tried AI chatbots (like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or another AI platform)? 
  C-Suite Executives  HR Pros 
Tried  84  86 
Not tried yet  15  12 
Unsure 

Methodology

High Point University’s Survey Research Center fielded the C-Suite Executive Survey (n = 500, April 28 to April 29, 2026) and Human Resources Professionals Survey (n = 302, April 28 to April 30, 2026) as online surveys using panels of respondents recruited and maintained by Dynata. HPU’s Qualtrics platform hosted the surveys and collected the data. Full methodological details for the study are available here.

Attachments 

 

            




    

        

            
                HPU Study 1

                        

                
            
            
                HPU Study 2

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                High Point University
                            
                            
                                HPU
                            
                            
                                Life skills
                            
                            
                                Artificial intelligence
                            
                            
                                Job candidates
                            
                            
                                Steve Wozniak
                            
                            
                                Human resources
                            
                            
                                C-suite executives
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 