Notre Dame de Namur University Wins 2026 Best of San Mateo Area Award for Third Consecutive Year

Belmont, CA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) has once again earned top recognition as the Best Institution for Continuing Education in the 2026 Best of San Mateo Area Awards, marking the third consecutive year the University has received this prestigious honor.

NDNU was formally recognized during the Best of San Mateo Area Awards celebration held on June 11, 2026, where community leaders, businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions gathered to celebrate excellence across the region.

Presented annually by the San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce, the Best of San Mateo Area Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional service, leadership, and impact within their communities. The 2026 awards were voted on by over 40,000 members of the community in 120 categories honoring businesses and organizations throughout the San Mateo area, making it one of the region's largest community recognition programs.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year," said Lizbeth "Beth" Martin, Ph.D., President of Notre Dame de Namur University. "This award reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, the achievements of our students and alumni, and the trust that our community continues to place in NDNU. As we celebrate 175 years of educational ministry in California, this recognition affirms our enduring commitment to transforming lives through accessible, values-based education."

NDNU's flexible online and hybrid learning formats, student-centered approach, and commitment to academic excellence have made the University a trusted educational partner for individuals seeking career advancement, professional development, and personal growth. Programs in business, education, psychology, and leadership prepare graduates to make meaningful contributions in their professions and communities.

"This award is very special, as it’s voted on by our community," said Kurt Allen, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing & Communications. "To be recognized as the best institution for continuing education for three consecutive years is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the strength of our academic programs, the passion of our faculty and staff, and the success of our students. We are grateful to everyone who voted and to the community members who continue to support NDNU's mission."

Grounded in the Hallmarks of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU remains committed to educational access, social justice, inclusion, and lifelong learning. The University continues to expand partnerships with employers, school districts, community organizations, and industry leaders to ensure its programs remain relevant, responsive, and aligned with workforce needs throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

NDNU is currently celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur learning community in California, which was founded back in 1851. The University continues to advance its mission by providing innovative graduate, credential, degree completion, and professional education programs designed to meet the evolving needs of working professionals and adult learners.

As NDNU celebrates this third consecutive Best of San Mateo Area Award, the University remains focused on preparing students to lead lives of purpose, service, and impact while continuing its tradition of educational excellence.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu