Solana Unchained Phase 3 Closes Tonight: Last Chance to Enter Before Price Locks in for Phase 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Unchained enters its final hours of Phase 3 as the project prepares for a transition in its token allocation structure. The ecosystem, which focuses on integrating machine learning tools with critical B2B infrastructure, is experiencing a heightened window of participation as early participants look to secure tokens before the entry cost adjusts. With only hours remaining before the price climbs to $0.12 in Phase 4, the current window at $0.09 represents the final opportunity to enter at the existing rate. As the project maintains its steady progression toward a public listing price of $0.50, the focus remains on building a non-inflationary environment supported by a fixed supply of 100,000,000 tokens.

The Commerce Protocol: A Circular Economic Loop

The Commerce Protocol serves as more than a standard payment gateway. It functions as a designed economic engine where every transaction generates value that flows back into the network rather than leaking to external parties. Every digital voucher purchase, mobile airtime top-up, or eSIM plan processed through the network carries a 2% protocol fee. This fee structure is split to incentivize the specific behaviors required for a healthy, decentralized network:

50% is distributed to Vault stakers, tying protocol revenue directly to committed capital.

25% serves as the economic incentive for the relayer who fulfills the order.

25% is deposited into the ecosystem treasury to fund ongoing development and maintenance without external fundraising.





"The 2% fee model is designed to be competitive, but its real power lies in how it recycles value," explained a project spokesperson. "We wanted to build a system where the transaction cost actually strengthens the underlying token economy rather than leaking value out. By splitting the fee back to the network, we align the interests of the users, the fulfillment relayers, and the developers."

Operational Integrity of the Relayer Network

The fulfillment layer, or the relayer network, represents the most operationally complex component of the Commerce Protocol. Relayers are responsible for monitoring on-chain VoucherPurchased events, retrieving digital voucher codes from providers, and delivering them to the user via encrypted off-chain channels. To participate, relayers must stake tokens, which functions as the primary mechanism for honest execution.

If a relayer fails to fulfill an order or delivers an invalid code, a portion of their staked collateral is seized. The system employs a multi-sig dispute council to handle escalated cases. Internal testing is currently focused on relayer reliability at scale, specifically testing how quickly missed fulfillments are detected and how the system routes requests to alternate relayers. These operational refinements ensure the underlying contracts provide a robust service for retail users.

In addition Solana Unchained has been gaining significant attention and praise by many crypto enthusiasts such as Token Empire, Crypto Show, Crypto Dex World and many more for its utility and purpose.

Broadening Integration via the SDK

Any dApp operating on the Solana blockchain can now utilize the Commerce Protocol by importing the native software development kit. This integration surface allows external platforms to use either the default fulfillment network or operate their own relayer nodes. All fees within this system are denominated in $UCHN tokens, ensuring that as other dApps adopt the technology, they create consistent, organic buy pressure for the token based on actual usage rather than speculation.



Security Standards and Identity Verification

Transparency remains a prerequisite for the platform. Before finalizing the current public allocation tiers, the team completed technical audits via Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope. Furthermore, the core development team achieved formal identity validation through Spywolf KYC. This rigorous verification ensures that the protocol logic is protected and that the development contributors remain accountable to the community.

Transitioning to Phase 4

As the ecosystem prepares to move into Phase 4, the entry price will shift to $0.12. The project continues to support its core Unchained Wallet, a standalone application that mirrors the independence of Trust Wallet, which serves as the primary gateway for all commerce and recovery features. With the current phase ending tonight, participants are watching closely as the project prepares for the next stage of its non-inflationary distribution roadmap.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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