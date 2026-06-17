CGI and Entersekt partner to strengthen 3-D Secure services for Nordic issuers

Oslo, Norway, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and Entersekt, have announced a new partnership in Norway to strengthen 3-D Secure (3DS) authentication for issuing banks across the Nordic region. Through this collaboration, CGI in Norway will offer Entersekt’s cloud-based 3DS Access Control Server (ACS), combining CGI’s digital banking and payments expertise with Entersekt’s advanced authentication technology.

The partnership is already active in the market, with Norion Bank in Sweden as the first joint client . The 3DS service was implemented as part of the bank’s move to CGI PayPartner360, delivered and managed by CGI in Norway. The solution can also be deployed independently of the issuer’s existing card system, providing flexibility for banks seeking to enhance authentication without major infrastructure changes.

Entersekt’s EMVCo-certified ACS enables issuers to deliver tailored authentication experiences through adaptive risk-based decisioning and methods such as biometrics, in-app approval, one-time passwords and Fast IDentity Online (FIDO). This helps issuers strengthen fraud prevention while maintaining seamless customer journeys and simplifying operations.

“Partnering with Entersekt and going live with Norion Bank demonstrates our joint commitment to supporting Nordic financial institutions with secure, flexible and user-friendly authentication processes,” said Bjørn Tore Lund, Managing Director, CGI in Norway. “3-D Secure plays a critical role in the card payment value chain, helping issuers in the Nordic region strengthen fraud prevention while maintaining reliable payment processes.”

“We are proud to partner with CGI in Norway and have Norion Bank as our first live joint client,” said Frans Labuschagne, Senior Vice-President Global Sales, Entersekt. “Together, we are enabling issuers to take greater control of their 3DS programmes while offering greater protection to cardholders.”

“The speed of the project and the operational excellence delivered by CGI in Norway and Entersekt have been important in ensuring that our customers can shop securely and efficiently online,” said Vedran Kontic, Chief Commercial Officer Director for Cards at Norion Bank. “The new 3DS service gives us greater flexibility and enables us to deliver more customer-centric authentication experiences.”

With 3DS already well established across the Nordics, the partnership between CGI in Norway and Entersekt brings increased agility and personalization to issuers looking to modernize their authentication services. Together, the companies support banks in strengthening authentication security while preserving a seamless checkout experience for cardholders.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Entersekt

Entersekt, The Financial Authentication Company, provides financial institutions with digital banking fraud prevention and payment security solutions through its cross-channel, Context Aware™ Authentication platform that secures digital transactions and optimizes user experiences. Founded in 2010, Entersekt serves financial institutions around the world, and holds 120+ patents for its security innovations. In 2023, Entersekt acquired the Modirum 3-D Secure software business from Modirum, a security technology firm based in Helsinki, Finland, positioning Entersekt as a global industry leader in authentication solutions for financial services. Entersekt processes 8bn+ transactions for 250m+ cardholders and 450,000+ merchants from nearly 900 banks in 70+ countries. Backed by companies like Silicon Valley-based Accel-KKR, one of the world’s top private equity firms, Entersekt continues to expand its footprint across key regions. Visit www.entersekt.com.