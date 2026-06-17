The project to deconstruct the Original Champlain Bridge receives Envision Gold Recognition

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is very proud to announce that the project to deconstruct the original Champlain Bridge has earned Envision Gold certification, an international recognition highlighting excellence in sustainable infrastructure. The certification was awarded by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) after a meticulous independent evaluation process assessing 64 criteria, including quality of life, leadership in management and planning, resource allocation, the natural world, and infrastructure resilience.

The original Champlain Bridge deconstruction project included several components: the deconstruction work itself, various environmental protection measures and material recovery initiatives, 12 research and development projects, public outreach initiatives, and the redevelopment of land freed up by the removal of the bridge, named the Héritage Champlain Pathway. This recognition highlights the sustained, structure-giving efforts made by the JCCBI team throughout the project to tangibly improve the social, economic, and environmental benefits for the community.

“I am thrilled today to highlight JCCBI’s achievement in receiving Envision Gold certification, a recognition that speaks to the tremendous success of the complex project to deconstruct the original Champlain Bridge. The Government of Canada applauds JCCBI’s excellent work in this matter and will continue to support initiatives and projects that reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to building a greener, more resilient Canada for current and future generations,” said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

“Obtaining Envision Gold recognition demonstrates our commitment to approaching infrastructure projects differently, by incorporating the principles of sustainable development at every stage of implementation. This project serves as a concrete example of how, with a clear vision and meticulous planning, it is possible to reduce environmental impacts, optimize resource allocation, and contribute to a lasting, positive legacy for the community,” said Sandra Martel, JCCBI’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This project demonstrates how former bridge infrastructure can be thoughtfully deconstructed, with materials reused and the landscape restored. The Héritage Champlain Pathway sets a model for sustainable infrastructure, advancing active transportation goals while creating new, welcoming public spaces with improved access to the St. Lawrence River,” said Anthony Kane, President & CEO of ISI.



A major project, carried out differently

The deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge, a 3.4 km structure in the midst of a sensitive urban and aquatic environment, stood out for the integration of innovative and responsible practices at every step. Some of the notable achievements:

Large-scale material recovery : Of the 264,000 tonnes of materials generated, 96% were reused or recycled , far exceeding initial targets, in addition to 100% traceability.

: Of the 264,000 tonnes of materials generated, , far exceeding initial targets, in addition to 100% traceability. Protection and restoration of natural environments : The work enabled the restoration and return to more natural aquatic and shoreline habitat conditions along several segments of the St. Lawrence River.

: The work enabled the restoration and return to more natural aquatic and shoreline habitat conditions along several segments of the St. Lawrence River. GHG emission reduction and offsetting : More than 12,600 tonnes of greenhouse gases were offset during the deconstruction phase.

: More than 12,600 tonnes of greenhouse gases were offset during the deconstruction phase. Research and innovation : Twelve research and development projects were carried out in collaboration with several Canadian research entities, contributing to the advancement of infrastructure knowledge.

: Twelve research and development projects were carried out in collaboration with several Canadian research entities, contributing to the advancement of infrastructure knowledge. Canada-wide material reuse competition: Eleven projects were selected with this competition, giving a second life to nearly 200 steel components from the Champlain Bridge.

Eleven projects were selected with this competition, giving a second life to nearly 200 steel components from the Champlain Bridge. Distribution of 4,000 souvenir rivets: In 2023, 4,000 rivets from the deconstructed bridge’s steel structure were distributed to the public during two weekends.





A lasting legacy for the community

Beyond deconstruction, the project turned the freed-up land into accessible and sustainable public spaces through the development of the Héritage Champlain Pathway. These developments foster:

active mobility and shoreline connectivity;

the creation of quality public spaces;

the showcasing of elements from the original bridge;

the enhancement of biodiversity and climate resilience.





The participatory approach carried out with the public and stakeholders also helped incorporate community needs and made this project a lever for collective reflection on sustainable development.

Key players involved in the project

JCCBI sincerely thanks all the suppliers who contributed to the success of the various components of this major project. In addition to Nouvel Horizon Saint-Laurent G.P., made up of Pomerleau Inc. and Delsan-AIM Environmental Services Inc., which carried out the deconstruction work, several other key players were involved:

Consortium CCF, made up of CIMA+ / FNX-INNOV | WSP

Consortium PTA, made up of Parsons, Tetra Tech and Amec Foster Wheeler, along with Provencher Roy

Deric Group

Hill & Knowlton

Les Entreprises HMS inc.

As well as several research entities including the National Research Council ofCanada, École de technologie supérieure, Polytechnique Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke, University of Ottawa,Université Laval, and McGill University.





About Envision

The Envision framework is an internationally recognized rating system designed to improve the sustainability, resilience, and equity of infrastructure projects through a comprehensive analysis of environmental, social, and economic performance.

Multimedia links:

Photo albums

X account

Website

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway, and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing, both today and in the future.

For more information

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Telephone: 450-651-8771

Email: Contact Us form

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37ce9b1-f2fa-45f7-8c12-fa453c5087ad