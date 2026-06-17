Western State College of Law Reports 94.6% Employment Rate for Class of 2025





TUSTIN, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western State College of Law has announced a 94.6% employment rate for the Class of 2025, marking another year of strong career outcomes for graduates and continuing a steady upward trend in employment results over the past several years.

The employment data, recently reported to the American Bar Association, exemplifies Western State’s continued focus on experiential legal training, bar preparation, mentorship, and career readiness.

Western State Employment Rates by Graduating Class

Class of 2025: 94.6%

Class of 2024: 93.4%

Class of 2023: 87%

Class of 2022: 88%

“At Western State, student success is measurable,” said Dean Marisa Cianciarulo. “These employment outcomes reflect the hard work of our students, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and our longstanding commitment to preparing future lawyers for real-world practice.”

Strong Employment Outcomes Supported by Bar Exam Success

The employment announcement follows another major milestone for the law school: an 85.2% overall bar pass rate for 2025 graduates.

Western State also surpassed statewide averages on the February 2026 California Bar Exam.

Western State 2025 Bar Performance Highlights

Overall Class of 2025 bar pass rate: 85.2% (81/95)

Western State first-time takers on the February 2026 bar exam: 69.6% (16/23)

Western State first-time takers on the February 2026 California bar exam: 68.2% (15/22)



For comparison:

ABA-accredited California schools first-time pass rate: 62.3%

California overall first-time pass rate: 43.9%

California overall pass rate: 30.8%



“These results speak to the strength of the academic and bar preparation support our students receive throughout law school,” said Cianciarulo. “From doctrinal instruction to individualized bar preparation and experiential learning opportunities, our students are supported every step of the way.”

For more information on employment outcomes, bar passage rates, and other ABA required disclosures, please visit: https://www.wsulaw.edu/prospective-students/aba-required-disclosures/

Student-Focused Support and Experiential Learning

Western State has built its reputation around hands-on legal education and individualized student support. As the oldest law school in Orange County and a fully ABA-accredited institution, the law school emphasizes experiential learning beginning in the first year and extending through graduation.

Students participate in opportunities including:

The school also recognized the work of the Director of ASP, Professor Tania Shah, as well as Stacey Kim-Jackson, Jennifer Dean, and Kirsten Pescetti of the ASP, along with faculty and staff across the institution, whose dedication to preparing students for the legal field contributed to student success throughout law school and bar preparation.

Preparing Future Lawyers for Long-Term Success

Western State’s recent outcomes reflect broader momentum across the institution as it continues to invest in student support, academic excellence, and career readiness.

For prospective law students evaluating employment outcomes, bar passage performance, and practical training opportunities, the latest results reinforce Western State’s focus on preparing graduates to earn a law degree, pass the bar exam, and successfully enter the legal profession.

About Western State College of Law

Western State College of Law at Westcliff University is an established institution with 60 years of producing successful attorneys and more than 150 alumni elevated to the bench. Its J.D. program offers specialized tracks, allowing students to develop unique skill sets tailored to their careers. Visit www.wsulaw.edu to learn more or follow Western State College of Law on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Western State College of Law

Marketing Team

media@wsulaw.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff304c6f-952e-4a94-bf8d-ccd7bec2ca80