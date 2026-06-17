Nova Southeastern University Opens Nevada Campus to Address Growing Need for Healthcare Professionals in the Region

HENDERSON, Nev., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is opening NSU Health, a regional campus in Henderson, Nev., initially to offer its nationally recognized Anesthesiologist Assistant (AA) program to address a state and national shortage of anesthesia professionals.

Nova Southeastern University, the first university to offer an AA program in Nevada, will enroll its first cohort of 26 students in the 27-month program in its facilities at 876 Seven Hills Dr., this summer. NSU Health AA program graduates typically obtain a master’s degree in two years, after completing undergraduate studies, then taking graduation work under the direction of a physician anesthesiologist in surgical settings.

Nevada is among the states ranked lowest in the availability of primary care physicians and surgeons, as well as anesthesiologists. Nova Southeastern University, the nation’s largest educator of healthcare professionals, with its main campus in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., intends to soon introduce a respiratory therapy degree program at its Henderson facility. The university plans to add more healthcare programs at that campus in the future.

“NSU Health at Nova Southeastern University brings together education, patient care, and groundbreaking research aimed at resolving some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges,” said NSU Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Chad Perlyn, M.D. “Nevada’s recent authorization of licensure of AAs during a significant shortage of the healthcare workforce in the state further underscores the need for these professionals in the local workforce. Training the next generation of AAs through NSU Health means our graduates can meet this growing need and contribute to a more resilient healthcare system for patients throughout the region.”

Students enrolled in the AA program at the NSU Health Nevada Regional Campus will also benefit from the U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP) Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership at the university, which is a national hub for innovation, education, and leadership in anesthesia care. The Center prepares students for their careers as AAs, certified registered nurse anesthetists CRNAs), and physicians by leveraging NSU Health’s industry-leading program. USAP’s direct support and network of anesthesia clinicians will serve as mentors and proctors during clinical rotations.

"We are excited to have the campus in Henderson be a hub for the USAP Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership at NSU Health,” said Mo Azam M.D., MBA, head of innovation at USAP. “The Center brings USAP and NSU Health together, making an even bigger impact in addressing the country’s need for more anesthesia clinicians. It brings together a nation-leading anesthesiologist assistant program, a new CRNA program, strong medical school affiliations, a division of clinical research, an innovation center, and a business school track for anesthesia practice management and leadership.”

The NSU Health Nevada Regional Campus will offer students the education and training to be practice-ready upon graduation. The program there will provide students with hands-on clinical experience mirroring work-world scenarios. It will use on-site simulation facilities featuring high-fidelity simulators and fully operational, state-of-the-art operating rooms.

AAs will be trained to monitor patients, develop anesthesia care plans, administer anesthesia, and provide pre- and post-operative care, among other responsibilities. This makes them highly coveted members of surgical care teams and explains why anesthesia providers are in high demand.

“The opening of our regional campus is another significant milestone in our mission to provide a world-class education to students across the country,” said NSU president and chief executive officer Harry K. Moon, M.D. “As the largest educator of healthcare professionals in the nation, we look forward to our role as a partner in advancing higher education, healthcare, and workforce development in Nevada and beyond.”

The NSU Health Nevada Regional Campus is the university’s 11th campus. Our others are in Centennial, Colo.; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and throughout Florida in Fort Lauderdale (Main and Ocean campuses), Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa Bay. For more information on the NSU Health Nevada Regional Campus, visit https://www.nova.edu/campuses/nevada/index.html.

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