Alectra releases 2025 ESG and GRE&T Centre reports highlighting investments in grid modernization, innovation and community impact

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Discover the Possibilities, highlighting the company's continued commitment to building a more resilient electricity grid, supporting thriving communities and creating long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders.

"Ontario's energy landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by electrification, population growth and increasing customer expectations," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. "Our 2025 ESG Report demonstrates how Alectra is preparing for that future through major investments in grid infrastructure, community partnerships and innovation that will help ensure our customers have access to safe, reliable and sustainable energy for years to come."

The report outlines Alectra's progress in advancing sustainability, modernizing critical infrastructure and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future while continuing to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity to more than one million homes and businesses across Ontario.

Alongside the ESG report, Alectra also released the 2025 Green Energy & Technology (GRE&T) Centre Report, Where Great Minds Collaborate to Power a Better Tomorrow. The report highlights the GRE&T Centre's role in advancing grid-edge technologies, enabling innovative energy solutions and fostering strategic partnerships that support electrification and the modernization of Ontario's energy system.

Key achievements highlighted in the 2025 ESG Report include:

Invested $336 million in the electricity distribution system to enhance reliability, support growth and strengthen grid resiliency.

Invested $22 million in grid resiliency and modernization initiatives to reduce storm impacts and improve restoration performance.

Recognized as one of the Top Five Global 25 Most Sustainable Public Sector Corporations by Corporate Knights.

Provided approximately $1.12 million through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program, supporting more than 160 community organizations focused on health care, food security, housing, mental health, education and environmental sustainability.

Supported programs that helped distribute more than two million meals, provide 62,000 hours of mental health care and assist 185 people in securing sustainable housing.

Engaged more than 13,000 people in environmental programs, helping plant more than 20,000 trees and shrubs and divert 1.8 million pounds of waste from landfill.

Named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the fifth consecutive year.

Successfully completed Phase I of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Partnership's Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations program.





View Alectra's 2025 ESG Report here: https://www.alectra.com/esgreport

View Alectra's Green Energy & Technology Centre report here: www.Alectra.com/GreatReport

For additional financial information, view Alectra's 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) here.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

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Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

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