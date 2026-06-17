LV Petroleum Caps Another Landmark Week with New Openings, an Operations Acquisition and National Expansion

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC continued to demonstrate its commitment to expansion by executing a full travel center takeover, opening two Sbarro Pizza locations across two states and debuting its TA Express travel center in Niagara Falls, N.Y., over just three days at the beginning of June.

LV Petroleum's TA Express location in Niagara Falls is now officially open, featuring both a Tim Hortons and a Miss J's Cafe, the company's proprietary dining concept. The site offers travelers and locals a reliable stop, anchored by two strong dining brands and the signature experience on which LV Petroleum has built its reputation.

On June 2, LV Petroleum took over operations at a TA TravelCenter in Albert Lea, Minn., a comprehensive highway hub for anyone passing through. Food options include Taco Bell, Sbarro, Caribou Coffee, the Skol diner and a Miss J's cold case with fudge, nuts and baked goods. The location also has a dedicated truck service center. This acquisition provides long-haul drivers and local motorists with a single, seamless stop for fuel, food, hospitality and vital truck services.

"Every time we assume operations on a site like Albert Lea, we're adding a fully equipped stop to our brand and making it available to any driver who needs it," said Kris Roach, president and CEO of LV Petroleum. "That's the commitment we make to our customers at each travel center, and we’re proud to have another location to meet the needs of even more travelers."

On June 3, LV Petroleum opened two Sbarro Pizza locations, one in Fillmore, Utah, and one in Rock Springs, Wyo. Both bring a trusted quick-service dining option to communities along key travel corridors, reflecting the company's steady growth strategy of identifying underserved markets, entering with beloved brands and building lasting value for the cities they operate in.

"It's exciting to see these new restaurants come to life," said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum. "From Niagara Falls to Rock Springs, each opening is an opportunity to deliver on the reliability our guests expect."

These milestones were driven by the continued vision of co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, whose decade-plus commitment to developing and operating best-in-class travel centers has positioned LV Petroleum as one of the fastest-growing operators in the country.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 84 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands, including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin', and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .