Ontario Shores partners with community organizations to bring dementia care training to families

Whitby, Ontario, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) announced today that it is partnering with the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region to expand access to its VR‑SIM Carers initiative, an immersive virtual reality program that helps families build skills and confidence when supporting someone living with dementia. The announcement was made at the Research Knowledge Summit at Ontario Shores.

VR‑SIM Carers uses realistic 3D scenarios to help caregivers practice responding to common challenges such as apathy, crisis response, refusal of care, wandering and driving. The program was co-designed with caregivers and uses short modules and simple controls, making it easy for first-time users to learn and use at home.

“Unpaid caregivers, usually family members, provide most of the care for people living with dementia in the community, and often they are not given the education and support they need to cope with this huge responsibility, putting them at risk of burnout and health decline themselves,” says Dr. Amer Burhan, Geriatric Psychiatrist and Principal Investigator on the study.

A study with 30 caregivers found:

Skills and confidence improved the most and continued to rise one month after the program

Quality of life increased at follow-up

Resilience showed gradual gains after the program ended

Home use was feasible, with caregivers (average age 56) completing the program with minimal orientation

“These results show that virtual reality can strengthen caregiver skills in a practical and accessible way,” said Dr. Mary Chiu, Research Scientist. “It gives families a safe place to learn and try new approaches.”

The new partnerships will allow community organizations to deliver the program directly to caregivers. Partners will provide onboarding, facilitation and follow-up support to help ensure the program can be sustained and scaled across regions.

“Working with partners who already support caregivers means we can reach families sooner and bring this training into the community,” Mary adds.

“This program offers something truly unique—it meets caregivers where they are at and builds skills in a very practical way. At the agency level, we are thrilled to offer this. It can serve as a complementary program to our group support and psychotherapy programs or act as an introduction for families new to dementia care.” – Gillian Barrie, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Durham Region

VR‑SIM Carers aims to help caregivers manage dementia-related behaviours, support aging at home, improve quality of care and reduce strain on the health system. The program can also be adapted across languages and cultures to support equitable access.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Walsh

Communications Specialist and Team Lead

O: 905-430-4055 ext. 6333

M: 289-387-1813

walshk@ontarioshores.ca

About the VR‑SIM Carers Initiative

The VR‑SIM Carers Initiative, funded by the NRC through its Aging in Place Challenge program and Canadian Institutes of Health Research, is dedicated to enhancing the skills of dementia caregivers through virtual reality technology. The project places a strong emphasis on co-design, community engagement and knowledge mobilization to transform the landscape of dementia caregiving and aging in place.

About Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

Contact Info



Kristen Walsh

communications@ontarioshores.ca

+1 905-430-4055