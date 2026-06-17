Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at The Loughton in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its new model homes at The Loughton, a gated luxury condominium community in the heart of Summerlin, Las Vegas. The public is invited to tour the two new professionally decorated model homes located at 11333 W Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas.

Featuring elegant architecture and modern design, The Loughton offers unique, two-level homes ranging up to 1,370 square feet with 1 to 2 bedrooms, 1 to 2.5 bathrooms, and attached or detached 1- to 2-car garages. Unlike typical condominium communities, The Loughton’s detached condo home designs do not share walls with neighboring homes. Home shoppers will appreciate the low-maintenance lifestyle and the ability to personalize their homes to suit their individual tastes. Pricing starts from the mid-$400,000s.

"The Loughton redefines upscale minimalist living in a stunning Summerlin location," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "Our new model homes showcase the thoughtful design and luxurious finishes that Toll Brothers is known for, while providing home shoppers with the opportunity to experience this vibrant, amenity-filled community firsthand."





Amenities at The Loughton include a private community pool, barbecue area, putting green, fire pit, and open spaces for gathering and relaxation. The community offers convenient access to an extensive network of trails, parks, golf, and sports courts, and sits within walking distance of the vibrant shopping and dining at downtown Summerlin.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to tour the new model homes at The Loughton, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at



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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)