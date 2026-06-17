Palmetto Publishing Releases Grady Morris Jr.'s Memoir of Nearly Three Decades Behind Prison Walls

Charleston, SC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Life Plus 16 Years, a memoir by debut author Grady Morris, Jr. The book chronicles nearly three decades of incarceration in the Tennessee prison system and the painstaking process of self-rehabilitation that began inside its walls.

At nineteen years old, Grady made a decision that ended another man's life and changed the course of his own. A court sentenced him to life plus sixteen years. What followed was not an overnight conversion but a slow, grinding reckoning with guilt, grief, and the consequences of violence. The memoir moves through loss, fatherhood cut short by steel doors and razor wire, broken relationships, and the systemic dehumanization that defines daily life inside the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Grady reconstructs those years in concrete, unflinching detail, refusing to minimize the harm he caused while documenting the internal work that reshaped him.

The central tension of Life Plus 16 Years is not whether Grady will survive prison but whether genuine transformation is possible inside a system designed for punishment rather than change. He confronts racial injustice, the erosion of identity, and the question of whether the world outside will ever see him as more than a conviction. Forgiveness, both given and received, emerges as a force that speaks louder than any crime. The stakes are personal and permanent: a man fighting to reclaim his humanity while preparing for a freedom that is never guaranteed.

Life Plus 16 Years is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Grady Morris, Jr. is a debut author whose credibility comes not from titles or degrees, but from the unflinching truth of his own life. Sentenced to life plus sixteen years in the Tennessee prison system at the age of nineteen, he spent decades confronting guilt, loss, systemic injustice, and the slow, grinding work of self-rehabilitation. His memoir, Life Plus 16 Years: A True Story of Consequences, Redemption, and Coming Home, is a testament to the belief that who you choose to become matters more than what you have done.



Today, Grady is committed to using his story to inspire others who are navigating their own journeys toward redemption and purpose. He believes that freedom is found not only in release, but in becoming, and that healing is not a single moment but a lifelong process. His writing speaks to anyone who has ever faced the question of whether it is possible to rebuild a life after devastating choices.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Grady Morris, Jr.