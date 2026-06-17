Mercurius Media Capital Invests $5 Million in Copper to Accelerate Growth of its Financial Empowerment Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurius Media Capital (MMC), the first U.S.-based pooled media-for-equity fund, today announced a $5 million media-for-equity investment in Copper, a rapidly growing financial empowerment company helping Americans earn, save, and make smarter financial decisions through its consumer rewards and commerce platform.

The investment will provide Copper with access to MMC's premium media network and advertising inventory, enabling the company to accelerate customer acquisition, expand brand awareness, and continue investing in product innovation as it scales nationwide.

Founded by fintech entrepreneurs Eddie Behringer and Stefan Berglund, Copper is on a mission to narrow the economic gap by making earning money universally accessible and truly rewarding. The company has built a diversified consumer platform powered by rewards, commerce, receipt intelligence, and emerging AI-driven shopping experiences.

Today, Copper has processed more than 29 million receipts over the past 12 months, maintains a 4.7-star rating across more than 100,000 app store reviews, and has built a growing network of more than 100 direct advertiser relationships spanning financial services, gaming, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

“What drew us to Copper is the durability of what they’ve built. By combining rewards, commerce, and consumer intelligence into a compelling user experience, Copper has created a powerful data asset that becomes more valuable with scale,” said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner of Mercurius Media Capital. “Eddie, Stefan, and the team have demonstrated exceptional execution, building a rapidly growing platform with strong economics and significant long-term potential. We believe Copper is uniquely positioned at the intersection of financial empowerment, consumer commerce, and artificial intelligence, and is well positioned to build category-defining products as the market continues to evolve.”

Copper enables consumers to earn rewards through everyday activities including shopping, receipt scanning, offers, surveys, gaming experiences, and other engagement opportunities. The company is also leveraging its proprietary consumer transaction and receipt dataset to develop AI-powered commerce and shopping tools designed to help consumers discover products, save money, and make more informed purchasing decisions.

"Most consumer platforms are designed to take more from the user - more time, more money, more attention,” said Eddie Behringer, CEO of Copper. “We’re building the opposite. Copper is designed to give value back, whether that’s through how you spend your time or how you spend your money day to day. "

Through MMC's media-for-equity model, Copper will gain access to premium advertising inventory across television, digital, streaming, out-of-home (OOH), and other high-impact media channels. The partnership is expected to significantly increase Copper's national visibility while allowing the company to preserve capital for product development, engineering, and continued growth initiatives.

Copper joins MMC's growing portfolio of innovative consumer and technology companies leveraging media capital to accelerate growth, expand market presence, and build category-defining brands.

About Copper

Copper is a financial empowerment company on a mission to narrow the economic gap by making earning money universally accessible and truly rewarding. Through its consumer platform, users can earn rewards through shopping, receipt scanning, gaming, surveys, offers, and other everyday activities while gaining access to tools designed to improve financial outcomes. Copper is also developing AI-powered commerce solutions leveraging one of the largest consumer receipt datasets in its category. For more information, visit www.getcopper.com.

About Mercurius Media Capital

Mercurius Media Capital (MMC) is the first U.S.-based media-for-equity fund, providing growth-stage companies with access to premium advertising inventory in exchange for equity. Co-founded by Satyan Gajwani and Piyush Puri, MMC builds on more than 15 years of media capital experience and partners with leading media organizations to help high-growth companies accelerate customer acquisition, expand brand awareness, and scale efficiently.

Media Contact:

Kavitha Ramaswamy

kavitha@mmc.us