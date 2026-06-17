Ethereum Crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Set for Price Increase as Current Presale Stage Nears Sellout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a blockchain project building a meme-focused Layer 2 network on Ethereum, today announced that its Stage 13 token presale is approaching full allocation. The company reported that the presale has generated more than $28 million in funding, with the current round exceeding 98% completion. Following the close of Stage 13, the project expects to proceed to the next presale stage in accordance with its published token sale structure.

The cheapest presale entries usually disappear quietly. One stage fills, the next price appears, and buyers who waited suddenly face a higher cost for the same token. That is the situation now facing a trending Ethereum meme coin: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) . Stage 13 has reached 98.62% completion, with the amount raised now over $28 million.

Little Pepe Stage 13 Is Almost Gone

Little Pepe’s Stage 13 is now one of the most closely watched rounds of its presale. The project’s official site shows Stage 13 at $0.0022, with more than $28.24 million raised toward a $28.77 million target and over 17 billion tokens sold from the current allocation. That puts the stage above 98% completion. Once the remaining allocation is bought, the next round is expected to begin at $0.0023. It may look like a small move, but in presales, every price step matters. Buyers who entered Stage 1 paid $0.001. At the current price of $0.0022, the token has already climbed more than 120% before public exchange trading begins. That is why the current stage is drawing more urgency as it nears sellout.

Ethereum Layer 2: Why Little Pepe Is Building More Than Meme Attention

Little Pepe is gaining attention because it is not presenting itself as another short-lived meme token. The project is building a meme-focused Layer 2 designed for faster, cheaper, and safer meme coin activity on the Ethereum network. Its ecosystem includes zero buy and sell tax, near-zero transaction fees, sniper-bot resistance, and a meme-only launchpad. These features are aimed at the problems meme traders already know too well. High fees can reduce profit. Sniper bots can dominate early launches. Trading taxes can make tokens harder to buy and sell actively. Little Pepe’s pitch is built around removing those barriers for meme coin users. The meme-only launchpad is also a major part of the story. It offers a more accessible launchpad for future meme-token projects, giving LILPEPE value that extends beyond the sector's traditional hype.

Community Buzz Propels Presale Demands

Little Pepe’s presale has already crossed a major fundraising mark. Multiple reports show the project has raised more than $28 million, with Stage 13 nearly sold out and the next price step already visible. The project has used community campaigns to sustain momentum. Its $777,000 giveaway launched at an early stage, and the recent 15 ETH reward for Stage 12-17 buyers has helped draw attention as the presale continues. In meme coins, community energy is not a side detail. It is often the difference between a token that disappears and one that stays in market conversations long enough to build real momentum.

Security and Tokenomics Add More Confidence

The meme coin market has burned many buyers with rushed launches, weak contracts, and poor token distribution. That is why security and tokenomics now matter more than ever. Little Pepe has completed a CertiK audit, and recent coverage notes that the project has leveraged audit visibility, CoinMarketCap presence, and community growth to strengthen buyer confidence. With a total of 1 billion LILPEPE tokens, the team also uses a strict vesting model . Presale buyers receive 0% at TGE, followed by a three-month cliff and gradual monthly releases. This structure is designed to reduce immediate sales pressure after launch. That does not remove risk, but it gives LILPEPE a cleaner setup than many meme coins that unlock too much supply too quickly.

Buy LILPEPE Before the Next Presale Price Kicks In

Little Pepe’s current stage is close to closing, and the next price increase is already set. For buyers watching Ethereum meme coins this cycle, LILPEPE has become hard to ignore. It has momentum, a low-cost entry point, and a potential advantage in tier-1 listing, in addition to its unique utility. The simple takeaway is clear: the current price window is almost gone. Buyers who want the $0.0022 entry can visit the official Little Pepe presale website and complete the purchase before the next stage begins.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

Contact Details:

COO - James Stephen

Email: media@littlepepe.com

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