PruittHealth Expands Home Health Presence in South Georgia

NORCROSS, Ga., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth is pleased to announce the addition of four home health offices in South Georgia, reinforcing its commitment to provide high-quality, comprehensive care to patients across the state.

This strategic acquisition broadens PruittHealth’s reach within the state and strengthens its position as a leading provider of home health services, enabling the organization to serve even more families throughout Georgia. The acquisition includes the Community Health Services of Georgia (CHSGa) home health locations in Vidalia and Albany, as well as the Georgia Home Health Services (GHHS) locations in Valdosta and Tifton. With this expansion, PruittHealth now operates 15 home health offices in Georgia, adding 36 counties to its service area and bringing its total reach to 109 counties statewide.

“We are excited to welcome these new teams and communities into the PruittHealth family,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. “Expanding our home health footprint allows us to better meet the needs of patients across Georgia by delivering high-quality care directly in the home. Through PruittHealth @ Home, and across all our service lines, our focus remains on delivering excellence and supporting the health and well-being of every individual we serve.”

The acquired locations will operate under the trusted PruittHealth brand PruittHealth @ Home and integrate seamlessly into the organization’s statewide network, leveraging established clinical protocols and resources. PruittHealth will continue to partner with local health care providers to ensure optimal patient outcomes and enhance collaborative care in each community.

About PruittHealth: Founded in Georgia in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services with more than 190 locations, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy, and infusion services. Based in Georgia, the organization’s 16,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily across multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com