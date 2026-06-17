Ontario Shipyards Advances Strategic Partnership with Hanwha Ocean Through Visit to Geoje Shipyard

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Shipyards recently visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje Shipyard in the Republic of Korea as part of ongoing efforts to advance strategic co-operation between the two organizations to experience firsthand the world-class shipbuilding technology and production capabilities of one of the world’s leading shipbuilders.

The Ontario Shipyards delegation included Dan Vyselaar, Senior Director of Technical Services, and Mathias Marcotte, Managing Director of Shipbuilding.

Representatives from both organizations held a series of working meetings focused on shipbuilding capability development, production planning, quality management, workforce development, smart shipyard operations and industrial modernization.

Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen Ontario Shipyards’ future shipbuilding capabilities through technology transfer, operational best practices, and infrastructure enhancement. Hanwha Ocean shared expertise in advanced production systems, automation technologies, project management, and shipyard operations, while both organizations examined opportunities to improve productivity, readiness, and long-term competitiveness.

Workforce development was a key area of focus. Following tours of Hanwha Ocean's advanced welding training facilities and virtual reality simulation programs, both parties agreed to pursue future collaboration with Mohawk College aimed at supporting skilled trades development and introducing advanced training technologies to help build Canada's next generation marine workforce.

"This visit provided valuable insight into the scale, expertise, and advanced capabilities that have made Hanwha Ocean a global leader in shipbuilding," said Mathias Marcotte, Managing Director of Shipbuilding at Ontario Shipyards. "We see significant opportunity to leverage this partnership to accelerate capability development, strengthen workforce training, and support the long-term growth of Ontario's shipbuilding sector."

Through direct engagement with Hanwha Ocean's technical, production, training, and project leadership teams, both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening industrial competitiveness, enhancing productivity, and supporting the long-term growth of Canada's shipbuilding sector. Choi Jung-hoon, Senior Vice President, Naval Ship Global Strategy Department at Hanwha Ocean, said, "Hanwha Ocean is committed to supporting Ontario Shipyards through the sharing of technical expertise, production knowledge, and workforce development practices. Together, we look forward to advancing initiative that strengthen shipbuilding capability and create long-term industrial value.”

Ontario Shipyards and Hanwha Ocean will continue to expand their cooperation in the areas of technology development, workforce training, industrial modernization, and shipbuilding excellence supporting Canada’s long-term maritime capability, economic resilience, and global competitiveness.

About Ontario Shipyards

Ontario Shipyards is the largest Canadian ship repair and shipbuilding company on the Great Lakes, with major shipyards in Hamilton, Port Weller and Thunder Bay. For decades, we have delivered complex vessel life extensions, refits and in-service support for the Canadian Coast Guard and for the commercial fleet that keeps the country’s economy moving. Our job is simple. Keep critical Canadian ships safe, operational and available when they are needed.

We are making investments to bring continuous large-scale shipbuilding back to Ontario. We are modernizing our facilities, introducing advanced manufacturing and rebuilding the skilled trades and technical workforce this country will need for the next generation of fleets. In doing so, we are activating Ontario, the industrial heartland of Canada, in support of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the Royal Canadian Navy.

For more information, visit: onshipyards.com

About Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean is a leading global shipbuilder with more than four decades of experience in complex naval and commercial shipbuilding programs. Supported by its large-scale, integrated shipyard in Geoje, South Korea that spans 5-square kilometers and has more than 31,000 employees, the company combines proven industrial capacity with operational experience to deliver modern, in-service naval platforms backed by a resilient through-life support model. Since its establishment in 1973, Hanwha Ocean has delivered more than 1,400 vessels worldwide and has built deep expertise in the design, construction and sustainment of submarines and surface combatants for the Republic of Korea Navy. The company builds approximately 45 commercial and naval ships each year.

About the KSS-III Canadian Patrol Submarine ( www.KSS-III.ca )

Hanwha Ocean’s KSS-III is a proven, in-service, in-active production submarine that fully meets and exceeds all requirements for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP). These include superior underwater surveillance capability and deployability in the Arctic with extended range and endurance that will provide stealth, persistence and lethality to ensure that Canada can detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries in all 3 of its oceans.

Importantly, Hanwha Ocean has the fastest delivery schedule, able to deliver four KSS-III submarines to fully replace Canada’s current Victoria Class fleet before 2035 if on contract in 2026. Earlier retirement of the Victoria Class fleet will result in estimated savings of approximately $1 Billion on maintenance and support costs. The additional 8 submarines will be delivered at a rate of one per year, meaning the entire fleet of 12 submarines will be delivered to Canada by 2043. No other option can come anywhere close to this delivery schedule.



Media Contact

info@onshipyards.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe80e323-a051-40e5-98cc-1ab2916a4328