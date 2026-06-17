The SCOREGolf Top 100 Courses in Canada Returns This Summer with New Presenting Sponsor BDO Canada

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf takes place on a wide variety of canvasses and those who play the game regularly love nothing more than to discuss the courses they both love and loathe.

SCOREGolf — Canada’s leading golf media brand — helps foster such conversations through its biennial ranking of the country’s best golf courses. It will do so this year for a 20th time with BDO Canada on board as the presenting sponsor, marking an exciting new chapter for a campaign that ignites debates in golf course grillrooms across the country.

SCOREGolf’s Top 100 is a deeply involved process by which 95 panellists evaluate courses from coast to coast to coast on nine criteria: Beauty, Strategy, Challenge, Design, Par 3 Holes, Par 4 Holes, Par 5 Holes and Fun Factor. Courses are required to have 10 ratings from panellists and the results see courses separated on the final list by mere decimal points.

“The Top 100 is a massive undertaking for us, and a project we love working together with our raters on because we know how passionate Canadian golfers are about their favourite tracks and where those should fall on the list,” said Jason Logan, SCOREGolf’s longtime editor. “Additionally, the Top 100 is a vehicle to recognize excellence in golf architecture and the folks who operate and maintain these beautiful courses.”

With BDO’s support as presenting sponsor, this year’s Top 100 will do more to celebrate the courses, people and expertise behind Canada’s best golf experiences. The release will go beyond the rankings with expanded editorial coverage, including in-depth course analysis, category breakdowns, architect interviews and increased spotlight on the people and collaboration behind Canada’s best golf experiences. Those who follow along will have the chance to win one of three grand prizes.

Tara Berze, Chief Marketing Officer of BDO Canada, said, “At BDO, we believe great outcomes happen when the right people work together toward a shared goal, in business and in golf. We’re proud to support the Top 100 ranking as it reflects the value of expertise, collaboration and shared commitment.”

The 2026 SCOREGolf Top 100 presented by BDO will be counted down from a special location in a seven-day series of videos starting July 22.

ABOUT SCOREGOLF

Established in 1980, SCOREGolf is Canada’s largest and longest-serving golf media company with print, video, digital and social properties providing news, opinion, in-depth features and interactive content to a national audience. It is co-owned by Torstar and Golf Town.

ABOUT BDO

BDO helps businesses do more. We offer an integrated suite of accounting, assurance, tax and advisory services grounded in deep industry knowledge. With an understanding of domestic and global business needs, we work alongside our clients to help them turn complex problems into compelling results.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.