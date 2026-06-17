Nearly 2 in 3 American Singing Students Are Working Adults Who Signed Themselves Up, New Wiingy Study Finds

DOVER, Del., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The image of the American singing student - a kid in after-school lessons, pushed there by a parent - is wrong. According to the largest demographic study of its kind, the person learning to sing in America today is a working adult who signed themselves up, paid for it themselves, and never told a teacher or parent about it.

Wiingy, an online music tutoring marketplace with more than 4,500 expert-vetted tutors, today released a study called “The American Singing Student 2026”, a first-of-its-kind study of 5,000 U.S. singing students across all 50 states, tracking who is learning to sing, why, what they want to sing, and when they decide to start. The data covers booking and lesson activity from August 2024 through April 2026.

The takeaway: a quiet adult singing boom is happening in living rooms and on laptops across the country - and almost nobody is talking about it.

The choir kid is a myth. Meet the real American singing student.

61% of singing students are working adults - the single largest group by a wide margin

- the single largest group by a wide margin Adults outnumber every school-age student combined by more than 2 to 1

More than 9 in 10 students booked their own lesson - no parent, no school, no requirement

- no parent, no school, no requirement The typical student is a self-directed adult making a private, deliberate decision to develop their voice - for no one but themselves

America doesn't want to sing pop. It wants to sing show tunes.

More than 1 in 3 students (36%) chose Musical Theatre - the only genre with real demand from elementary school all the way to working adults

- the only genre with real demand from elementary school all the way to working adults Musical Theatre tops the list in 9 of the 10 biggest states

Florida is the show-tune capital of America : half (50%) of its singers want Musical Theatre

: half (50%) of its singers want Musical Theatre Virginia is the lone holdout - the only major state where R&B/Soul beats Musical Theatre

- the only major state where R&B/Soul beats Musical Theatre K-Pop is the only genre kids drive - the single exception to the adult-majority rule



California sings after dark.





California is America's late-night singing capital - it generates 1 in 4 of every late-night singing booking in the country , despite being just 15% of national demand

- it generates , despite being just 15% of national demand Chicago is the No. 1 city for singing demand (2.1% of city bookings), edging out Los Angeles and New York (both 2.0%)

1 in 7 Americans is learning to sing for faith.

14% of students are learning to sing for church, gospel, or worship - a hidden market hiding in plain sight

- a hidden market hiding in plain sight More than 2 in 3 faith-motivated singers are self-starting adults

It's not just a Southern story - Ohio leads all major states for faith motivation

- Ohio leads all major states for faith motivation Gospel is the platform's most adult genre: 83% of Gospel students are working adults - and they're the most gender-blind of any group when picking a coach (more than 6 in 10 show no preference at all)

The reason people sing flips the moment they leave high school.

The wish to perform and build a career peaks in middle school at 48% . It falls to 45% in high school. Auditions and deadlines drive this.

. It falls to in high school. Auditions and deadlines drive this. Then it falls off a cliff - down to 32% in college and adulthood - replaced by pure skill-building for its own sake

- replaced by pure skill-building for its own sake January adults are New Year's-resolution singers , skewing heavily toward self-improvement

, skewing heavily toward self-improvement April is the loudest month of the year (~14% of dated bookings). June is the quietest (under 4%)

"For decades we've pictured singing lessons as something that happens to children," said Asit Biswal, Founder, Wiingy. "The data tells a completely different story. The fastest-growing singing student in America is a 30-something adult, doing it for themselves, often late at night, and asking no one's permission. This is one of the most under-reported shifts in how adults learn."

The full report - including state-by-state genre breakdowns, age-by-motivation tables, and tutor-selection behavior by genre - is available at wiingy.com/research/the-american-singing-student .

About Wiingy

Founded in 2021, Wiingy is an online tutoring marketplace connecting students with expert-vetted private tutors across 350+ subjects in 180 countries. The platform specializes in affordable, personalized lessons across music, languages, and STEM.

Every tutor on Wiingy is an expert selected through a rigorous assessment process. Driven by its mission to make quality personalized education affordable and accessible, Wiingy offers free trial lessons, and a perfect-match guarantee.

Complementing every live lesson, with no additional cost, Wiingy's AI-powered CoTutor application transforms live lessons into engaging podcasts and interactive review tools to boost retention.

Visit wiingy.com to find your perfect tutor today.

Media Contact: growth_marketing@wiingy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691dfe9b-e54d-4002-9d7c-5cb2cc324653