Trident Digital Tech Holdings (Nasdaq: TDTH) Positions for Next Phase of Global Expansion Through Direct Nasdaq Ordinary Share Listing and Strategic Capital Realignment

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on sovereign-scale technology ecosystems across emerging markets, today provided additional details regarding its planned transition from an American Depositary Share (“ADS”) structure to the direct Nasdaq trading of its Class B ordinary shares. As part of the transition, the Company intends to implement a corresponding 240-for-1 consolidation of its Cayman Islands ordinary shares following the mandatory exchange of ADSs for the underlying Class B ordinary shares. The restructuring is designed to align the Company’s capital structure, simplify ownership and prevent the ADS conversion process from creating an artificial expansion of the Nasdaq trading share count that could otherwise be perceived as shareholder dilution.

The Company views these actions as a strategic capital structure realignment rather than a traditional dilution event. By aligning its ordinary share structure with the direct Nasdaq listing of its Class B ordinary shares, Trident expects to create a cleaner and more transparent public company framework while positioning itself for the next phase of growth across artificial intelligence, sovereign digital identity infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital commerce ecosystems and strategic acquisitions.

The Company is not issuing approximately 1.1 billion additional Nasdaq-traded shares as part of this process. Rather, the mandatory ADS exchange and corresponding 240-for-1 share consolidation are specifically designed to align the Company’s ordinary share structure following the ADS termination, preserve shareholder economic ownership and prevent the creation of an artificial increase in the Nasdaq trading share count that could otherwise be misconstrued as dilution.

The Company believes this transition represents an important milestone in Trident’s evolution as it continues building a diversified digital infrastructure platform spanning artificial intelligence, sovereign digital identity ecosystems, government technology, cybersecurity, digital commerce and transaction-driven technology services across Africa and Asia-Pacific markets.

Historically, one ADS represented two hundred and forty (240) underlying Class B ordinary shares. Following termination of the Deposit Agreement, ADS holders will automatically receive the underlying Class B ordinary shares represented by their ADS holdings. To maintain consistency between the Company’s Nasdaq trading structure and its underlying share capital, Trident intends to implement a 240-for-1 share consolidation immediately following completion of the mandatory ADS exchange process.

Management believes this approach creates a cleaner and more transparent capital structure while preventing an artificial expansion of the Nasdaq trading float that could otherwise occur solely as a result of eliminating the ADS framework.

“This is a strategic alignment of our capital structure with the direction in which our business is heading,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

“As Trident continues expanding across artificial intelligence, digital identity infrastructure, government technology and cybersecurity, we believe it is important that our public market structure evolves alongside our operational growth. This transition simplifies ownership, strengthens flexibility and creates a more efficient foundation from which to pursue strategic opportunities and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Mr. Lim continued:

“We are entering a significant period for the Company. Alongside this capital structure alignment, we are advancing multiple high-impact initiatives across Africa and Asia-Pacific markets. We believe the actions we are taking today position Trident to pursue growth opportunities that can meaningfully expand our platform and strengthen our long-term value proposition.”

POSITIONING FOR THE NEXT STAGE OF GROWTH

The Company is currently in the final stages of advancing its previously announced strategic relationship with Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”), which is expected to support deployment of the IRMA artificial intelligence platform across Asia-Pacific markets.

The planned collaboration is intended to expand Trident’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, automation, intelligent digital services and enterprise-scale technology deployment while creating additional opportunities for strategic partnerships, acquisitions and platform growth initiatives throughout the region.

Management expects to provide further updates regarding the Digital Innovations Group initiative as remaining milestones are completed.

In Africa, Trident continues advancing one of its most significant sovereign-scale digital infrastructure opportunities through RDC-PASS, the national digital identity ecosystem being deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo under a long-term public-private partnership framework.

The RDC-PASS platform is expected to serve as foundational digital infrastructure supporting digital identity verification, financial inclusion, government services, digital commerce and broader economic modernization initiatives across one of Africa’s largest and most strategically important markets.

The Company expects to provide a major operational update regarding RDC-PASS in the coming days as deployment activities continue to advance.

Trident also continues to progress its digital infrastructure strategy in Ghana, where its previously announced digital tax formalization platform supports the onboarding of more than 530,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (“MSMEs”) while establishing a framework previously disclosed as supporting approximately US$800 million of projected platform economics over an initial five-year operating horizon.

Management believes these initiatives collectively position Trident at the intersection of several large and rapidly growing global technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, sovereign digital identity infrastructure, government technology, cybersecurity and digital commerce ecosystems.

BENEFITS OF THE TRANSITION

The Company believes the transition from an ADS structure to direct ownership and trading of its Class B ordinary shares on Nasdaq may provide several long-term benefits, including:

Simplified shareholder ownership through direct ownership of Nasdaq-listed Class B ordinary shares.

Improved transparency and alignment between the Company’s public market structure and underlying equity.

Greater flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, investments, partnerships and growth initiatives.

Enhanced ability to engage with institutional investors, strategic partners and potential acquisition targets.

A capital structure better suited to support the Company’s expanding digital infrastructure platform and long-term international growth strategy.

Improved alignment between future corporate development opportunities and shareholder value creation initiatives.

Following the ADS exchange and share consolidation, the Company expects the economic ownership position of shareholders to remain aligned with their existing holdings while creating a more streamlined capital structure better suited for future growth initiatives.

In connection with the transition, the Company will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 8, 2026, at which shareholders will vote on a redesignation of the Company’s share capital, an increase in authorized share capital and the proposed 240-for-1 share consolidation.

Subject to shareholder approval and completion of the ADS termination process, the mandatory exchange of ADSs and corresponding share consolidation are expected to become effective on or about July 16, 2026.

Following completion of the ADS exchange and effectiveness of the approved share consolidation, Trident’s Class B ordinary shares are expected to continue trading directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TDTH.”

The Company remains focused on executing its long-term strategy through TDTHAI, sovereign digital identity ecosystems, digital tax formalization platforms, cybersecurity deployments, artificial intelligence infrastructure initiatives, strategic acquisitions and other high-growth technology opportunities across emerging markets.

ABOUT TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH HOLDINGS LTD.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes and future business performance. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to market conditions, operational execution, government implementation processes, onboarding timelines, regulatory approvals, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, geopolitical developments, capital market conditions, Nasdaq compliance matters and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

PR & MEDIA CONTACT

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com | 888-228-0122

INVESTOR RELATIONS INQUIRIES

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036