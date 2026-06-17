Duffy & Duffy Attorneys Named to 2026 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duffy & Duffy, PLLC , one of New York's leading medical malpractice and personal injury law firms, is proud to announce that numerous attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2026 New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

The annual Super Lawyers distinction recognizes outstanding attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only the top 5% of attorneys in New York are selected for inclusion on the Super Lawyers list, while Rising Stars honors no more than 2.5% of attorneys in the state who are either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing law for 10 years or less.

The following Duffy & Duffy attorneys were named to the 2026 New York Super Lawyers list:

Michael Duffy, Managing Partner

Mary Ellen Duffy, Partner

Sean M. Duffy, Partner

Jim LiCalzi, Partner

Clifford Argintar, Partner

Prisco Vardaro

Damien Smith

Frank A. DiScipio

Jack Kanzler

Thomas Gallivan

Alan Clark

Rhonda L. Meyer

The following attorneys were named to the 2026 New York Rising Stars list:

Taryn Caruso

Ben Babcock

“This recognition, awarded to only the top 5% of attorneys in New York, and the top 2.5% for Rising Stars, reflects the dedication, skill, and integrity our team brings to every client we represent,” said Michael Duffy, Managing Partner and General Counsel of Duffy & Duffy. “For more than 20 years, Duffy & Duffy has been committed to fighting for victims of medical malpractice and negligence across Long Island and New York. Honors like these belong to our clients as much as our team.”

For decades, Duffy & Duffy has represented individuals and families harmed by medical negligence, birth injuries, surgical errors, misdiagnoses, nursing home abuse, and other catastrophic injuries. The firm's attorneys have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of clients while earning a reputation for excellence in complex medical malpractice litigation.

The Super Lawyers selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations designed to identify attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional professional achievement and leadership within their practice areas.

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

Media Contact:

Ammad Sheikh

Senior Vice President of Operations

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Phone: (516) 298-3153

Email: ammadsheikh@duffyduffylaw.com