Bonchon Earns Industry Recognition, Approaches 500 Locations Globally

Dallas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, the global Korean fried chicken brand, is celebrating significant growth and industry recognition as the brand expands its worldwide footprint. Bonchon rose on 2026 top restaurant industry and franchise lists like Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers, and Technomic’s Top 500 chain restaurants. Bonchon reached a major international growth milestone in June with the opening of its first-ever location in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“These wins reflect the strength of our menu and brand, the dedication of our franchise partners and the growing appetite for Korean cuisine,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “Malaysia is an exciting next step for us as we continue bringing Bonchon to new communities while supporting our partners’ long-term success.”

As Korean culture grows in popularity, the brand is introducing its crazy crispy, double-fried Korean fried chicken to new areas around the world. With the addition of Malaysia, Bonchon will now operate in nine countries and continues to grow through a mix of traditional restaurants, counter-service formats, and non-traditional locations. Bonchon will enter two U.S. airports in 2026, increasing brand awareness to new guests. Beyond continental U.S. growth, the brand will open its first location in Puerto Rico by early 2027.

Bonchon’s success stems from multiple factors. In 2025, Bonchon introduced its largest number of new menu items to date and launched an updated fast-casual restaurant prototype alongside new technology enhancements designed to improve the guest experience and support franchise operations. The brand has continued its momentum in 2026, increasing digital sales by 18 percent year over year and climbing from No. 56 in 2025 to No. 17 in 2026 on Fast Casual’s Movers and Shakers list of competitive restaurant brands. Tsai was also recognized as a Top 25 executive by Fast Casual in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

On the heels of recent new restaurant openings in Flower Mound, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; and Wesley Chapel, Florida, Bonchon is targeting key U.S. markets like Southern California, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, the Carolinas and cities throughout Florida and Texas. The brand continues to attract experienced multi-unit operators interested in building a portfolio with a differentiated restaurant concept.

“We feel confident there is tremendous white space and demand for our unique flavors and crunch,” says Blas Escarcega, chief development officer of Bonchon. “We’re actively seeking experienced franchise partners who want to grow with a globally recognized brand backed by proven systems, strong training, and operational support.”

With more than 20 years in the category, Bonchon has built a loyal following around its signature hand-battered, double-fried chicken and consistent guest experience. The brand’s chef-inspired menu will continue to pair authentic Korean flavors with fresh offerings for new fans in the future.

For more information about Bonchon franchising, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States with its first corporate store in 2010. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the “Korean Flavor. Global Obsession.” The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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