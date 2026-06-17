Rio2 Announces 2026 AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting” or the “AGSM”) held June 17, 2026. A total of 304,775,175 common shares were voted, representing 55.78% of 546,395,184 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.
Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2026 AGSM. The specific voting results were as follows:
NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|% VOTES WITHHELD
|Set the number of
directors at 7
|301,426,838
|98.97%
|3,151,171
|1.03%
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
|NOMINEE
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|% VOTES
WITHHELD
|Klaus Zeitler
|242,868,447
|91.53%
|22,469,963
|8.47%
|Alex Black
|261,330,018
|98.49%
|4,008,392
|1.51%
|Andrew Cox
|264,819,496
|99.80%
|518,914
|0.20%
|Ram Ramachandran
|257,338,761
|96.99%
|7,999,649
|3.01%
|Albrecht Schneider
|262,120,123
|98.79%
|3,218,287
|1.21%
|Sidney Robinson
|258,765,779
|97.52%
|6,572,631
|2.48%
|Drago Kisic
|257,372,657
|97.00%
|7,965,753
|3.00%
ELECTION OF AUDITORS
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|% VOTES
WITHHELD
|Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
|296,982,783
|97.51%
|7,595,225
|2.49%
APPROVAL OF AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|% VOTES
AGAINST
|To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended stock option plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular.
|186,823,447
|70.41%
|78,514,963
|29.59%
APPROVAL OF AMENDED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|% VOTES FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|% VOTES
AGAINST
|To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended share incentive plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular.
|180,719,247
|68.11%
|84,619,163
|31.89%
ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED
Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañía Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.
To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED
Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: alex.black@rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655
Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com
Tel: +1 604 762 4720