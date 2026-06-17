Rio2 Announces 2026 AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting” or the “AGSM”) held June 17, 2026. A total of 304,775,175 common shares were voted, representing 55.78% of 546,395,184 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2026 AGSM. The specific voting results were as follows:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES WITHHELD Set the number of

directors at 7 301,426,838 98.97%

3,151,171 1.03%







ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Klaus Zeitler 242,868,447 91.53%

22,469,963 8.47%

Alex Black 261,330,018 98.49%

4,008,392 1.51%

Andrew Cox 264,819,496 99.80%

518,914 0.20%

Ram Ramachandran 257,338,761 96.99%

7,999,649 3.01%

Albrecht Schneider 262,120,123 98.79%

3,218,287 1.21%

Sidney Robinson 258,765,779 97.52%

6,572,631 2.48%

Drago Kisic 257,372,657 97.00%

7,965,753 3.00%





ELECTION OF AUDITORS

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

WITHHELD Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. 296,982,783 97.51%

7,595,225 2.49%





APPROVAL OF AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % VOTES

AGAINST To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended stock option plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular. 186,823,447 70.41%

78,514,963 29.59%





APPROVAL OF AMENDED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

AGAINST To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended share incentive plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular. 180,719,247 68.11%

84,619,163 31.89%





ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañía Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black

Executive Chairman

Email: alex.black@rio2.com

Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson

Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com

‎Tel: +1 604 762 4720‎