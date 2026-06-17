Rio2 Announces 2026 AGSM Results

 | Source: Rio2 Limited Rio2 Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting” or the “AGSM”) held June 17, 2026. A total of 304,775,175 common shares were voted, representing 55.78% of 546,395,184 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2026 AGSM. The specific voting results were as follows:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR% VOTES FORVOTES WITHHELD% VOTES WITHHELD
Set the number of 
directors at 7		301,426,83898.97%
3,151,1711.03%


ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEEVOTES FOR% VOTES FORVOTES
WITHHELD		% VOTES
WITHHELD
Klaus Zeitler242,868,44791.53%
22,469,9638.47%
Alex Black261,330,01898.49%
4,008,3921.51%
Andrew Cox264,819,49699.80%
518,9140.20%
Ram Ramachandran257,338,76196.99%
7,999,6493.01%
Albrecht Schneider262,120,12398.79%
3,218,2871.21%
Sidney Robinson258,765,77997.52%
6,572,6312.48%
Drago Kisic257,372,65797.00%
7,965,7533.00%


ELECTION OF AUDITORS

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR% VOTES FORVOTES
WITHHELD		% VOTES
WITHHELD
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.296,982,78397.51%
7,595,2252.49%


APPROVAL OF AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR% VOTES FORVOTES
WITHHELD		% VOTES
AGAINST
To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended stock option plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular.186,823,44770.41%
78,514,96329.59%


APPROVAL OF AMENDED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR% VOTES FORVOTES
AGAINST		% VOTES
AGAINST
To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company’s amended share incentive plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular.180,719,24768.11%
84,619,16331.89%


ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañía Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF RIO2 LIMITED

Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: alex.black@rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com
‎Tel: +1 604 762 4720‎


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