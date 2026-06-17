United States Mint Offers Comic Art Three-Medal Set

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 — The United States Mint (Mint) is accepting subscription orders for the Comic Art Three-Medal Set, 2025 Super Heroes. Each set contains one ounce silver medals featuring Superman™, Batman™, and Wonder Woman™ from the Comic Art Coin and Medal Program.

The Comic Art Three-Medal Set, 2025 Super Heroes, part of the United States Mint Comic Art Coin and Medal Program, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), will be available for purchase beginning August 3, 2026, at noon ET.

Subscriptions are limited to two sets per household, and sales of individual sets are limited to one per household for the first 24 hours (household limits subject to change). Subscribers enrolled before August 3, 2026, will receive the Comic Art Three-Medal Set, 2025 Super Heroes, when it is released in August. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. Click here for additional details about subscriptions.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy Division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor, and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios; HBO; Discovery; DC; Cartoon Network; HGTV; Eurosport; Adult Swim; and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

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