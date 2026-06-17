Cityside Fiber Continues Expansion from Orange County into Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

100 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, California 92618, United States, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA — June 17th , 2026 — Cityside Fiber has officially begun construction in Rancho Santa Margarita, marking the company's 12th Orange County city and another milestone in its continued expansion across Southern California. The project will bring Cityside's 100% fiber-optic internet service to local homes and businesses, expanding access to reliable, high-speed connectivity throughout the region.

Construction is currently underway in several areas of Rancho Santa Margarita, with the first customers expected to be connected later this fall. Once complete, residents and businesses will have access to Gig-speed internet built to support remote work, online learning, streaming, gaming, smart home technology, and the growing demand for connected devices.

As Cityside Fiber continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on delivering future-ready infrastructure that meets the evolving connectivity needs of Southern California communities. The addition of Rancho Santa Margarita represents another step toward bringing world-class fiber internet to more residents and businesses across the region.

"We're excited to bring Cityside Fiber to Rancho Santa Margarita and invest in the infrastructure that will serve this community for years to come," said Rod Hanson, CEO of Cityside Fiber. "As more families work, learn, and stay connected online, the need for fast, reliable internet continues to grow. Our fiber network is built to meet those demands today and well into the future, and we're proud to offer Rancho Santa Margarita residents another choice for high-quality internet service."

"High-speed internet has become a necessity for modern life, and we welcome Cityside Fiber as a reliable Internet service provider," said Mayor Tony Beall of Rancho Santa Margarita. "The residents and businesses of Rancho Santa Margarita will enjoy this expanded fiber-optic connectivity option, which demonstrates a tremendous investment in our community, our economy and our future."

Cityside Fiber, headquartered in Irvine, CA, offers 1 Gig, 2 Gig, and 5 Gig 100% fiber-optic internet packages paired with local, concierge-style customer service. Cityside was recently recognized by the independent speed test validation service Ookla as the fastest and most reliable provider in Irvine and Dana Point.

About Cityside Fiber

Founded in 2021, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) developer and internet service provider. In addition to residential service, Cityside offers wholesale fiber solutions to businesses and municipalities, with networks designed to support smart city infrastructure, 5G deployments, and future connectivity needs across Southern California and beyond.

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