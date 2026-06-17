Demand For ₹499/Month Rentomojo Sofa Rentals Rise Across Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune - ₹50,000 Cost to Own a Sofa Gives Way to Rental Flexibility in 2026

Bangalore, India, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo, a furniture rental platform operating across India, reports increasing demand for sofa rentals in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune, as urban households in high-mobility cities reassess the practicality of buying large living-room furniture amid frequent relocation cycles.

Across these cities, residential patterns are heavily shaped by employment-driven movement, particularly in the technology and services sectors. Areas such as Whitefield and Electronic City in Bangalore, OMR and Velachery in Chennai, Hinjewadi and Kharadi in Pune, Gachibowli and Hitech City in Hyderabad, DLF and Cyber City in Gurgaon, the Sector 62 and Sector 137 corridors in Noida, and Dwarka and Saket in Delhi have seen consistent population churn, with tenants often relocating every 11 to 24 months. That movement is driving a growing preference for flexible furniture solutions aligned with shorter housing tenures.

Sofas, traditionally treated as essential long-term purchases, are now being evaluated on duration of use and logistical complexity. While buying a three-seater, sectional, or L-shaped sofa typically involves an upfront cost ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000 depending on configuration, material, and brand, ownership also brings delivery, installation, upholstery maintenance, and relocation challenges over time.

Consumer behaviour across the seven cities reflects this change. Search and usage patterns point to rising interest in sofa rental options, including pricing benchmarks, delivery timelines, tenure flexibility, and service comparisons. That growing awareness marks a broader transition from ownership-based decision-making toward usage-based access.

Rental models offer an alternative by converting large upfront costs into predictable monthly payments. Sofa rentals start at around ₹249 per month for a compact two-seater, with three-seater and L-shaped sets typically available under ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per month depending on size and tenure, making them accessible to a wide range of users including professionals, students, and shared households. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/sofas-on-rent

The demand for sofa rentals is closely tied to how often people move. In cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, households are prioritising flexibility and convenience over ownership, particularly for bulky living-room furniture that is difficult and costly to relocate.

Logistical challenges play a significant role in this shift. Moving a sofa between homes often means dismantling, careful handling, and reassembly, navigating narrow staircases and lifts, and accepting the risk of transit damage — all of which add cost and effort. Furniture also loses value over time, reducing resale efficiency. Rental models remove these concerns by letting users return or transfer items without managing resale or transport on their own.

Delivery speed and operational efficiency are also contributing to adoption. Rental platforms typically provide doorstep delivery and installation within a short window — often 48 to 72 hours — letting users set up a home quickly without coordinating multiple vendors. That matters in particular for new residents moving into rental properties who need an immediate setup.

Another factor shaping demand is cost predictability. Ownership carries variable expenses, including maintenance, repair, and eventual replacement as upholstery and frames wear. Rental consolidates these into a consistent monthly cost, helping users manage budgets more effectively.

Competitive comparisons are also influencing decisions. Households across these cities increasingly evaluate rental platforms on pricing, tenure options, service quality, and maintenance support — a sign of growing maturity in the furniture rental segment, with consumers making more informed and structured choices.

Booking and onboarding have evolved to support faster adoption. Rental platforms generally require basic KYC documentation and offer digital onboarding, letting customers complete the process efficiently and reducing friction at the point of decision.

Minimum tenure and upgrade flexibility are further considerations. Rental services generally offer flexible tenures starting from a few months, along with the ability to upgrade or swap a sofa during the rental period — useful for households whose space or configuration needs change between moves.

Security deposit structures and cancellation policies also affect adoption. Transparent deposit requirements, with clearly defined refund timelines and exit policies, build confidence in rental models, which matters especially for first-time renters evaluating the category.

Beyond individual households, sofa rentals are also gaining traction among landlords, co-living operators, and property managers looking to furnish units efficiently. Renting lets these users offer fully equipped living spaces without significant capital expenditure, while simplifying maintenance and replacement.

Rentomojo's sofa rental service includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance through the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model, invoicing customers after usage, alongside a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options let users align furniture usage with their housing duration.

The rise in sofa rentals across the seven cities reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption in India's urban markets. As consumers increasingly prioritise flexibility, liquidity, and convenience, rental models are becoming an integral part of home-setup decisions.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term residential use, the increasing adoption of sofa rentals highlights a structural change in consumer behaviour — one that favours adaptability, cost efficiency, and alignment with modern urban living. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/sofas-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo. To learn more visit the Rentomojo website.

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