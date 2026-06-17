WGU School of Business Launches GAC-Accredited Project Management Degree

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the WGU School of Business announced the launch of its bachelor’s degree in project management, which is designed to equip graduates with highly sought-after skills and help close a gap in workforce needs as project management specialist roles are expected to grow 6% between 2024 and 2034, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are several key differentiators of the program, including that it is tailored to labor-market needs and focuses on students’ return on investment. It is also accredited by the Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC), the gold standard in project management education . The program also provides students with an accelerated pathway to the Project Management Professional® (PMP) certification – a qualification appearing in 34% of job postings sampled by the School of Business.

“Employers are telling us that formal education and recognized certification matter. Yet for many aspiring professionals, the pathway to PMP eligibility requires significant professional experience before they can sit for the exam,” said Mitsu Frazier, senior vice president and executive dean, WGU School of Business. “The gap between workforce demand and accessible, accelerated preparation creates a significant opportunity for a purpose-built undergraduate program aligned directly to industry expectations.”

GAC accreditation positions WGU graduates within PMI’s accelerated path that allows them to qualify for the PMP eligibility within 24 months of project leadership experience, rather than the typical 36 months.

“Our students are placed at the front of the line by accelerating certification eligibility, strengthening competitiveness and creating a faster bridge from degree completion to professional advancement,” Frazier said. “The WGU project management degree will help students advance sooner, compete more effectively in the job market and build a long-term career foundation.”

The Bachelor of Science degree is more practical than traditional degrees, not only because, like all WGU degrees, it is competency-based, but also because it goes beyond short-term certificates by offering a full degree pathway . The program covers the full project lifecycle: planning, execution, risk, communications and decision-making . It provides a clear entry point to project management careers and equips students with skills that can be applied immediately, signaling readiness to employers.

“As demand for project professionals rises, students need education pathways that reflect the realities of today's market, and few institutions have done more than WGU to close workforce supply-and-demand gaps at scale across the U.S.,” said David Cumberbatch, regional managing director of North America, Project Management Institute. “By pairing a degree with preparation for the globally recognized PMP certification, WGU is helping position graduates for stronger career outcomes and organizational impact, while equipping them for a profession being transformed by AI and sustainability.”

About WGU

WGU’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.