Access to Safe Drinking Water is a Human Right; Affirming it is the Bare Minimum

Winnipeg, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is deeply concerned by the federal government’s proposed First Nations Clean Water Act, which would fundamentally weaken the right to clean and safe drinking water for First Nations peoples.

The proposed legislation replaces a clear affirmation of "the human right of every individual on First Nations land to have access to clean and safe drinking water" with a vague commitment to "further the progressive realization" of that right. This is not a minor legislative adjustment. It represents a significant shift away from recognizing clean drinking water as an immediate and fundamental human right.

In focusing on further progressing the realization of basic human rights, the federal government is lowering its legislated ambitions and signalling clearly to every Indigenous person and community that their access to clean drinking water is something to be worked on slowly, rather than reflecting the reality of this urgent crisis which undermines every aspect of their lives.

“The human rights to safety, security, well-being, and clean drinking water are legal imperatives, underpinned by United Nations treaties, which Canada has committed to upholding. These rights cannot be undermined by legislation which does not fully accept their inherent necessity,” Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. said.

The impacts of unsafe drinking water extend far beyond infrastructure. They affect physical and mental health, family well-being, community safety, and the ability of Indigenous people to live with dignity and security. These realities underscore the urgent need for clear legal protections and sustained investments that uphold Indigenous rights.

NFSC Inc. calls on the federal government to restore explicit recognition of the human right to clean and safe drinking water within the legislation, establish meaningful accountability measures, and ensure that all First Nations communities have equitable access to safe drinking water without delay.