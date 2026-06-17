Childers Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 75 Years of Trusted HVAC Service Across Upstate South Carolina

GAFFNEY, SC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAFFNEY, SC - June 17, 2026 - -

Childers Heating & Air Conditioning is proud to celebrate 75 years of serving homeowners and businesses throughout Upstate South Carolina with dependable heating, cooling, and indoor comfort solutions. Since its founding in 1951, the company has built a lasting reputation for quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and trusted HVAC expertise that continues to serve generations of families and business owners.

For three-quarters of a century, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning has remained committed to helping customers stay comfortable year-round. From residential heating and air conditioning repairs to complete HVAC system installations and commercial comfort solutions, the company has become a trusted name throughout the region for reliable service and professional results.

Headquartered in Gaffney, South Carolina, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning serves communities across Cherokee County, Spartanburg County and Greenville County, including Gaffney, Spartanburg, Boiling Springs, Greer, Greenville, and surrounding areas. The company provides comprehensive heating and cooling services for both residential and commercial properties, helping customers improve comfort, efficiency, and indoor air quality.

Over the years, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning has witnessed tremendous changes within the HVAC industry. While technology, equipment efficiency, and customer expectations have evolved, the company's commitment to honest service and customer satisfaction has remained constant. Through every season and every generation, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning has focused on delivering dependable solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer.

Today, the company offers a full range of HVAC services, including heating repair and installation, air conditioning repair and replacement, preventative maintenance programs, indoor air quality solutions, ductwork services, emergency repairs, and energy-efficient system upgrades. By staying current with advancements in HVAC technology while maintaining the personalized service that customers have come to expect, Childers continues to provide solutions that maximize comfort and long-term value.

The 75th anniversary milestone represents more than just longevity in business. It reflects decades of dedication to the communities the company serves and the relationships built with customers throughout Upstate South Carolina. Many families have relied on Childers Heating & Air Conditioning for multiple generations, trusting the company to keep their homes comfortable through hot South Carolina summers and chilly winter months.

"Reaching 75 years in business is an incredible achievement and a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us throughout the years," said Logan Byrd of Childers Heating & Air Conditioning. "We are extremely grateful to the families, businesses, employees, and community members who have supported us since 1951. Our success has always been built on providing dependable service, treating customers with respect, and standing behind our work. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to delivering the same quality and professionalism that have defined our company for generations."

The company credits its longevity to a customer-first philosophy and a team of skilled HVAC professionals dedicated to providing dependable service. Whether responding to an emergency repair call, performing routine maintenance, or designing a complete comfort system for a new property, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning approaches every project with the same level of care and attention to detail.

As demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems continues to grow, Childers remains focused on helping customers reduce energy costs while improving indoor comfort. The company works with leading HVAC manufacturers and modern technologies to provide solutions that meet the needs of today's homes and businesses while maintaining long-term reliability.

Looking ahead, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning plans to continue building on its strong foundation while expanding opportunities to serve customers throughout Upstate South Carolina. The company remains dedicated to investing in its team, embracing industry innovations, and providing the exceptional service that customers have relied upon for the past 75 years.

As Childers Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates this significant anniversary, the company extends its sincere appreciation to the customers, employees, partners, and communities that have contributed to its success. Their continued support has helped establish Childers as one of the region's trusted HVAC service providers and positions the company for continued success in the years ahead. To learn more visit their website https://childersheatingandairconditioning.com or give them a call for service at (864) 302-7066.

About Childers Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded in 1951, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning is a trusted provider of residential and commercial HVAC services throughout Upstate South Carolina. Based in Gaffney, SC, the company offers heating repair, air conditioning installation, HVAC maintenance, indoor air quality solutions, and complete comfort system services for customers throughout Cherokee County, Spartanburg County, Greenville County, and surrounding communities. With 75 years of industry experience, Childers Heating & Air Conditioning remains committed to delivering reliable comfort solutions and exceptional customer service.

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For more information about Childers Heating & Air Conditioning, contact the company here:



Childers Heating & Air Conditioning

Logan Byrd

(864) 302-7066

gaffney@callchilders.com

340 E Floyd Baker Blvd

Gaffney, SC 29340