Movement Mortgage Celebrates 13 Loan Officers Recognized in NAHREP's 2026 Top Latino Mortgage Originators Awards

Indian Land, SC, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage is proud to celebrate 14 loan officers recognized across the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP®) 2026 Latino Mortgage Originator Rankings: Jeff Abrego, Jeremy Berrios, Giovanni Cervantes, Maria Cervantes, Chris Garcia, Vicma Lamarche, Aldo Martinez, Roger Mesa, Renato Paz, Al Perez, Alex Rivera, Waldy Ripoll, Rachel Vasquez, and George Vrban.

Three Movement loan officers (Maria Cervantes, #129; George Vrban, #166; and Renato Paz, #233) earned placement on NAHREP’s national Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list, which ranks the country’s highest-producing Latino mortgage professionals by transaction count. The remaining 11 honorees were recognized in their respective regional Top 100 lists across four of NAHREP’s six geographic regions: Southeast, Northeast, Southwest, and Northwest.

NAHREP’s annual rankings recognize top-producing Latino mortgage professionals through a broker-affirmed self-nomination process verified against third-party data sources, including MLS records — a methodology that has made it a trusted benchmark in the industry. This year’s report highlighted 660 mortgage professionals nationwide.

The recognition arrives during a period of record momentum for the communities these professionals serve. According to NAHREP’s 2025 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, Latinos recorded a net gain of 441,000 owner-households in 2025, reaching an all-time high of 10.2 million Hispanic homeowners and the largest single-year increase since the U.S. Census Bureau began tracking the data. That growth accounted for all net U.S. homeownership gains for the year, offsetting declines across other demographic groups, while Hispanic households drove 92.6% of total household formation nationwide, a leading indicator of future homebuying demand.

Against that backdrop, the production of this year’s honorees reached an all-time high. Across all 660 recognized originators, award recipients collectively closed more than 68,900 transactions and $25.6 billion in funded loan volume, transaction growth that NAHREP notes significantly outpaced the overall mortgage market, underscoring the rising share of homebuyers being served by Latino mortgage professionals.

For Movement, this recognition reflects the strength of loan officers who serve borrowers with consistency, local market expertise and a deep commitment to expanding access to homeownership. Their work continues to help more families navigate the mortgage process and move toward long-term financial stability.

NAHREP leadership has framed this year’s results as evidence of a durable market shift, noting that Latinos are driving homeownership growth and that the professionals serving them continue to capture an increasing share of the market.

Movement Mortgage is proud to celebrate the professionals recognized across NAHREP’s 2026 rankings and the impact they continue to make for borrowers, referral partners and communities nationwide.

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