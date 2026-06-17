Canon Adds to Industry-leading Web-fed Production Inkjet Portfolio with New ColorStream 7000 Series

Melville, NY, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its highly rated ColorStream platform, which has achieved sales of over 2,000 unitsFootnote1 to date globally, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the addition of the ColorStream 7000 series to its web-fed inkjet portfolio. Offering robust and reliable performance, the new range of presses has been designed to help meet the needs of customers operating in demanding production environments printing on standard offset uncoated and inkjet-treated paper. Developed on an advanced modern technology platform offering long-term serviceability, the series offers high efficiency for transactional applications in particular, while also supporting the growth in direct mail and book production.

Designed for high-volume transactional printing environments, the ColorStream 7000 series enables print providers to efficiently produce personalized direct mail campaigns and high-quality book applications with enhanced productivity and reliability.

The new ColorStream 7000 series comprises three models – the ColorStream 7075, ColorStream 7100 and ColorStream 7127, which are available in both mono (1/1) and color (4/4) configurations. Offering production speeds ranging from 157 up to 417 feet per minute and a monthly duty cycle of up to 54 million letter impressionsFootnote2, the series enables customers to select the appropriate configuration for their current requirements, while offering flexibility to scale as needs evolve. The series is designed to support demanding transactional workloads, data-driven direct mail applications and efficient monochrome and color book production.

The series is built on Canon’s latest web-fed inkjet architecture and features an intuitive user interface to help print service providers operate more efficiently in demanding production environments. All models feature native 600 dpi printheads and the same highly pigmented, water-based inks used in the ColorStream 6000 series, helping to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across a wide range of applications.

The printheads in the ColorStream 7000 series are equipped with an advanced water-cooled system that surrounds the printhead to regulate its temperature and help keep the viscosity of the ink at an optimal level for continuous supply during high-speed printing. In addition, Canon's pre-fire technology maintains nozzle condition by keeping ink circulating inside the ink chamber, to help further increase print reliability. Furthermore, Canon’s professional color management helps ensure consistent print and color reproduction quality throughout print runs and across batches.

The ColorStream 7000 series is optionally supported by PRISMAproduction, PRISMAlytics Dashboard, and PRISMAsimulate. PRISMAproduction is an integrated, scalable, high-performance workflow and production management platform that automates data input and conversion, prepress, and print output processes. It combines AFP/IPDS workflow support, PDF pre-flighting and make-ready, data enrichment, and page composition within a single flexible workflow environment, enabling efficient and streamlined output management. PRISMAlytics Dashboard provides real-time production monitoring and analytics to help operators track performance, optimize productivity, and support data-driven decision-making. PRISMAsimulate allows users to accurately simulate and validate print jobs prior to production, helping to reduce errors, minimize waste, and improve overall workflow efficiency.

Waste-free print pause, print on-ramps and inspection mode further allow operators to check and adjust print runs without unnecessary paper loss, to enhance productivity, while inline automation functions, including slow request, enable seamless communication with inline finishing equipment and support continuous productivity.

The ColorStream 7000 series has been built on an advanced technology platform that combines the latest press software, preventive maintenance and regular software updates, to help minimize downtime and improve overall equipment efficiency. Leading edge sensor technology constantly monitors the press's condition and helps to control the entire printing process, offering high-quality output results. By leveraging integrated AI-enabled analysis of historical operational data, the press can recommend the next maintenance schedule to help maintain optimal performance. By providing recommended maintenance windows, operators gain greater flexibility to schedule service activities around production demands and critical SLAs.

“The introduction of the ColorStream 7000 series reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers optimize productivity and adapt to evolving application demands,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Built on our proven ColorStream technology, this new series combines reliability, efficiency and scalability in a way that allows print service providers to confidently manage production volumes while maintaining exceptional output quality. The ColorStream 7000 series is particularly well-suited to transactional, direct mail, and book production workflows where reliability, efficiency, and consistent output are essential.”

Featuring the same technical infrastructure as the ColorStream 8000, the new ColorStream 7000 series includes Canon’s latest SRA Massive Parallel (MP) controller, offering improved RIP performance compared to previous models. The SRA MP controller is the powerhouse for processing the print data and transmitting it to the press at high speed.

The ColorStream 7000 series has been designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating features that help reduce power consumption during both production and idle modes. The presses feature an efficient drying system and an advanced infrastructure design that offers low energy usage and further minimizes power consumption in the idle mode that supports reliable output on uncoated and inkjet-treated papers, while precise control of paper movement and ink jetting ensures clean, sharp-edged print results with consistent color reproduction.

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Availability

The ColorStream 7000 series will be available in the U.S. starting in the second half of 2026.

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About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote3 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Keypoint Intelligence Quarterly Tracker 2025 Duty cycle varies by customer use and environment. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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