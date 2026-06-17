Greif Named to 2026 Global Most Loved Workplaces® List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today that the company has been named to the Most Loved Workplaces® list for a fourth consecutive year.

Greif’s continued recognition reflects the company’s sustained focus on creating a workplace where colleagues can thrive. Across its global operations, colleagues bring The Greif Way to life through a shared commitment to safety, respect, integrity, service, and care for one another.





“Greif is honored to once again be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. “This recognition belongs to our colleagues around the world. Our culture is one of our greatest strengths, and it starts with how we show up for one another, for our customers, and for the communities where we live and work. We are a people company that happens to make packaging, and recognitions like this remind us why that matters.”

“At Greif, we believe the colleague experience is core to our success,” said Bala Sathyanarayanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Being named to the Most Loved Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year is a meaningful reflection of the culture our people build every day. We are proud to foster an environment where colleagues feel seen, supported, and inspired to contribute to something larger than themselves.”

The Most Loved Workplace® certification is based on extensive research and analysis by BPI, evaluating factors such as employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall sentiment. To learn more about the 2026 Most Loved Workplaces® list, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/top-100-global-most-loved-workplaces-2026/#list.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world’s most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life’s essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company’s Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Greif Media Relations

communications@greif.com

+1 (234) 221-6001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb166973-74ac-48d5-ba02-1719eb576a14