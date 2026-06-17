Exponent to Host Investor Day at Phoenix Test & Engineering Center

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), a leading engineering and scientific consulting firm, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the Company’s Phoenix Test & Engineering Center on September 29, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The half-day event will feature presentations from Exponent’s executive leadership team and key market leaders, highlighting the Company’s premium service offerings, bespoke multidisciplinary solutions, and growth opportunities driven by rapid innovation, rising expectations for safety and performance, and unprecedented capital deployment into AI infrastructure.

Attendees will also tour Exponent’s Phoenix Test & Engineering Center and experience firsthand the Company’s advanced testing, failure analysis, and engineering capabilities through live demonstrations. The tour will showcase how Exponent helps clients address complex challenges at the intersection of hardware, software, AI-enabled systems, and human behavior – particularly where safety, reliability, and performance are critical.

“Our Investor Day will provide an opportunity to showcase the expertise, technical rigor, and collaborative culture that have made Exponent a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading companies,” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer of Exponent. “As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies become increasingly embedded within physical products, infrastructure, and critical systems, we see expanding opportunities for Exponent’s multidisciplinary expertise to support safety, reliability, performance, and risk mitigation. We look forward to highlighting how Exponent is uniquely positioned to support clients as innovation accelerates and system complexity grows.”

The program will highlight several key elements of Exponent’s differentiated model, including:

A uniquely multidisciplinary platform spanning more than 90 technical disciplines, enabling the firm to address highly complex, high-stakes engineering and scientific challenges

Deep technical expertise and independent scientific analysis supporting mission critical decision-making

Industry-leading capabilities in failure analysis, testing, reliability, and risk assessment for complex products and systems

Exposure to long-term secular growth trends including AI and machine learning, autonomous systems, robotics, advanced consumer electronics, medical devices, energy, and data centers





“Exponent’s value proposition is grounded in scientific excellence, independence, and the ability to solve problems that few organizations are equipped to address,” said Dr. John Pye, President of Exponent. “We look forward to giving investors an inside view into the expertise, infrastructure, and innovation that will continue to drive our long-term growth.”

Additional details, including registration information, will be provided closer to the event date.

About Exponent

Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent’s consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent’s offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent’s consultants, laboratories, and integrated technical platform work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward at speed.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.