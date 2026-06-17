IKO Celebrates Grand Opening of Clay Hill Manufacturing Campus in Florida, Marking Major U.S. Expansion Milestone

Clay Hill, Florida, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets, today celebrated the grand opening of its Clay Hill manufacturing campus in Clay County, Florida, a major $240 million investment for three production lines, expanding the company’s North American production footprint and strengthening its manufacturing network.

The event was attended by IKO leadership, including David Koschitzky (Chief Executive Officer, IKO North America); Guy Tremblay (Vice President of Operations, IKO North America); Luay Abutaha (Manufacturing Director, IKO North America) and Dan Lindahl (Plant Manager, IKO Clay Hill). Also in attendance were Crawford Powell (President, Clay Hill Economic Development Corporation); Jon Cantrell (President, Clay Hill Chamber of Commerce); Jim Renninger (Clay County Commissioner) and Elizabeth Carrington (representing Congressman Aaron Bean).

As part of the grand opening celebrations, attendees got the opportunity to participate in guided plant tours showcasing the facility’s advanced manufacturing operations, technology and production capabilities.

The new 300,000-square-foot facility is IKO’s first-ever manufacturing campus in Florida. The campus is planned to include three production lines dedicated to asphalt shingles, insulation boards and residential underlayment rolled roofing. The asphalt shingle production facility is the first phase of the development, with the other two lines planned for future phases. The site is expected to employ over 100 people locally, serving the Southeast and Atlantic coast region. This facility represents IKO’s eighth modern shingle production line across North America.

“This project reflects our long-term commitment to growth, innovation and strengthening our manufacturing capabilities close to the markets we serve,” said David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. “As we celebrate IKO’s 75th anniversary this year, this opening is especially meaningful. Manufacturing has always been at the heart of our company, and the Clay Hill campus represents the next chapter in continuing to invest in our people, products and future across North America.”

Jon Cantrell, President, Clay County Chamber of Commerce said, “IKO has shown a commitment to Clay County and been active in Chamber and Economic Development at an impressive level. Their investment in North Florida and a strong focus on their goals is an example to other community leaders. We appreciate their partnership and excellence as a company on the move.”

Guy Tremblay, Vice President, Operations, IKO North America noted the strategic importance of the facility within IKO’s broader manufacturing network. “Clay Hill enhances our ability to serve growing demand across the southeastern United States while further integrating our production capabilities across insulation, roofing, and commercial product lines.”

The opening of the Clay Hill campus continues a series of major manufacturing announcements, facility openings and vertically integrated investments by IKO across North America in recent years, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to growth, innovation and manufacturing excellence. Recent milestones include the opening of new facilities in Chester County, South Carolina and Ennis, Texas, as well as ongoing investments in vertically integrated operations in Bismarck, Missouri, Brantford, Ontario and other strategic locations across North America.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

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