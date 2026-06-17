Redwood Celebrates Grand Opening of Redwood Delaware Addison Farms

Independence, Ohio, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. recently celebrated the official grand opening of Redwood Delaware Addison Farms with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city officials, project partners, community supporters and Redwood team members.

Located within the Addison Farms community in Delaware, Ohio, Redwood Delaware Addison Farms marks Redwood's second neighborhood in the Delaware area and represents the company's continued investment in one of central Ohio's fastest-growing communities.

"We were very excited to officially celebrate the opening of Redwood Delaware Addison Farms and welcome residents to this beautiful new neighborhood," said Taylor Haley, VP of Property Operations at Redwood. "Delaware continues to be a highly desirable place to live, and we're proud to offer a rental option that combines the privacy and comfort of a single-family home with the convenience of maintenance-free living."

The neighborhood will feature 281 single-story apartment homes developed in two phases. Phase one includes 146 apartment homes, while phase two will add an additional 135 homes upon completion.

Residents can choose from 10 floor plans ranging from 1,294 to 1,709 square feet. Designed with Redwood's signature No One Above or Below You® approach, each apartment home offers the space, privacy and convenience residents value most.

Neighborhood features include:

Attached two-car garages

Open floor plans with vaulted ceilings

Spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Private entrances and personal patios

Large closets and flexible living space

Full-size appliances and washer/dryer hookups

Pet-friendly accommodations, including a pet wash station

Smart home technology, including smart locks, smart thermostats, Ring doorbell cameras and leak detection devices

In addition to thoughtfully designed apartment homes, residents enjoy Redwood's fully maintenance-free lifestyle. Professional on-site teams manage landscaping, snow removal, exterior maintenance and routine repairs throughout the year, allowing residents to focus on enjoying their home and neighborhood.

Conveniently located at 60 Gooseberry Drive, Redwood Delaware Addison Farms offers easy access to historic downtown Delaware, Delaware State Park, Delaware Lake and the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

As leasing continues and additional homes are completed, Redwood Delaware Addison Farms will bring more opportunities for residents to experience the company's unique approach to apartment living.



To learn more and schedule a tour at Redwood Delaware Addison Farms, visit here.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Redwood Living, Inc. develops and manages apartment neighborhoods across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Since 1991, the company has grown to more than 20,000 apartment homes across 160+ neighborhoods. Known for its No One Above or Below You® design, Redwood delivers a remarkable rental experience centered on offering privacy, comfort and convenience. The company invests in its people and cultivates a workplace centered on continuous improvement, collaboration and professional growth. For more information, visit byRedwood.com.

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