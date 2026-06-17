PetPivot Brings Smart Pet-Care Technology to Philadelphia Rescue Cats Through Morris Animal Refuge Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat litter boxes technology brand PetPivot is expanding the role of smart pet-care products beyond the home through a new charitable partnership with Morris Animal Refuge, one of the nation’s longest-standing animal-welfare organizations. PetPivot will donate a dozen Autoscooper 12, fully automatic smart litter boxes, to support cats throughout the Philadelphia-based refuge’s adoption network.

The initiative marks PetPivot’s first offline corporate social responsibility program and its first direct product donation to an animal rescue organization. By placing its technology in active adoption and care environments, the company aims to address practical shelter needs while helping provide cats awaiting permanent homes with cleaner, more sanitary and more comfortable living spaces.

The donated Autoscooper 12 will be distributed throughout Morris Animal Refuge’s adoption network, where they are expected to support daily litter maintenance and reduce the amount of time caregivers spend on repetitive cleaning tasks. The donation may allow shelter and adoption personnel to devote more attention to animal enrichment, behavioral support and other essential care responsibilities.

Raymond, public relations manager for PetPivot, described the partnership as an important step in the company’s effort to apply pet technology to broader animal-welfare needs. The initiative reflects PetPivot’s belief that smart pet-care products should contribute not only to household convenience but also to safer and more dignified conditions for vulnerable animals.

Autoscooper 12 is PetPivot’s flagship fully automatic litter box. The product was developed with an emphasis on safety, reliability and practical daily use. Its design includes seven internal infrared sensors, a front touch sensor and a semi-gear open-cabin structure intended to provide active safety protection while maintaining a physical exit for cats.

PetPivot has sold more than 300,000 automatic litter boxes globally, according to company-provided information. The brand has also expanded its presence across major retail and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart and Chewy. The Morris Animal Refuge partnership extends that growth into a new area by demonstrating how consumer pet technology can support nonprofit organizations facing daily operational demands.

Founded in 1874, Morris Animal Refuge is recognized as a pioneer in animal welfare and serves abandoned, abused and neglected animals throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Its programs include adoption and foster placement, veterinary and behavioral rehabilitation, humane education and community outreach. The organization works to secure positive, humane outcomes for animals in need while promoting responsible care throughout the community.

The donation connects PetPivot’s product-development priorities with Morris Animal Refuge’s long-standing commitment to high-quality animal care. It also establishes a foundation for PetPivot’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts as the company explores additional ways to bring smart-care solutions into shelters, rescues and adoption programs.

PetPivot’s complete product lineup and brand story are available at www.petpivot.com . Information about Morris Animal Refuge, its adoption services and opportunities to support its mission is available at www.morrisanimalrefuge.org .

About PetPivot

PetPivot is a smart-pet care brand developing smart-care products for cats that prioritize safety, reliability and practical everyday use. Its flagship product, Autoscooper 12, is a fully automatic smart litter box equipped with multiple hardware-level safety features. PetPivot has sold more than 300,000 automatic litter boxes globally and is available through major retail and e-commerce channels.

About Morris Animal Refuge

Founded in 1874, Morris Animal Refuge is a Philadelphia-based animal-welfare organization dedicated to adoption, education and high-quality care. The organization supports abandoned, abused and neglected animals through adoption and foster programs, rehabilitation services, humane education and community outreach.

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