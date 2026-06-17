Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.27 Billion by 2035 at a 7.9% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Instruments and Systems, Fluorescence Microscopes, Automated Imaging Systems, Flow Cytometry Systems, Probes and Kits, Locus-Specific Probes, Centromeric Probes, Whole Chromosome Probes, Custom Probes, Consumables, Reagents and Buffers, Slides and Coverslips, Software and Services), By Probe Type (DNA Probes, RNA Probes, PNA Probes (Peptide Nucleic Acid)), By Application (Cancer Diagnostics, Breast Cancer, Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, Genetic Disorder Diagnosis, Prenatal Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.
According to the latest research study, the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1.14 Billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.23 Billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2.27 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
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Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization Probe Market Revenue and Trends
Fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probes are a global market segment that includes probes composed of DNA and RNA, which are utilized to detect and localize specific genetic sequences in cells and tissues for applications in cancer diagnostics, genetic disease research, and companion diagnostics.
The market for the global fluorescent in situ hybridization probe is expanding at a high rate due to increased cancer and genetic disorder prevalence, the need for targeted medicine, increased research in the area of genomics and cytogenetics, and the improvement of multiplexed probes, automated imaging, and high-resolution detection technology in healthcare systems across the world.
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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the fluorescent in situ hybridization market?
The increase in the cancer rates, genetic mutations, and chromosomal disorders due to the aging populations, the environment, and the enhanced screening has led to the increase in the demand for the FISH probe products. The problem is that, according to multiple reports, millions of people are diagnosed with cancer each year all over the world, and genetic factors significantly contribute to most of the cases.
Growing interest in personalized medicine will see increasing numbers of patients and scientists demand FISH probes to identify biomarkers, choose therapies, and monitor diseases such as leukemia, breast cancer, and rare genetic disorders.
Technological advances have implemented multiplex FISH probes, AI-enhanced analysis, automated platforms, and RNA-specific probes, enhancing specificity, throughput, and diagnostic accuracy. Other catalysts include rising levels of R&D in oncology and genomics, rising adoption of companion diagnostics, increased access to molecular pathology labs, and state funding for cancer research and genetic screening programs in developed and emerging markets.
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Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:
- The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.
- Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.
- Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026
- Includes Tables and figures have been updated.
- The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology
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Segment Insight
By Product Type
The DNA probe market, with the largest presence of products in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market as of 2025, is driven by the need for probes to detect chromosomal and gene amplification and deletion in cancer and genetic testing. They play an important role in the early detection, prognostic analysis, and management of oncological and hereditary diseases, and breakthroughs in locus-specific and centromeric DNA probes (often considered by pathologists to be an important part of the reliable cytogenetic analysis and an indicator of targeted therapies) have a key role.
By Distribution Channel
Direct sales by manufacturers and special distributors take the biggest market share and is the main method of distributing custom probe kits, technical assistance, and regulatory-compliant solutions. These channels offer professional validation, training, and integration solutions to the labs with high-volume genetic testing, so they are the ones that are favored by the clinical diagnostics laboratory, research laboratories, and pathology centers that require the sophisticated FISH assays.
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Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market, and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market forward?
- What are the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market sample report and company profiles?
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Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035
- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
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Regional Insights
The market of fluorescent in situ hybridization probes is highly developed in North America because of the well-developed healthcare system, high cancer rates, high attention to precision oncology, and the use of the latest technologies, such as multiplexed FISH probes. The area enjoys strong reimbursement policies, high levels of research investments and the availability of large players in the industry that promote ongoing research and innovation.
In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly developing market for fluorescent in situ hybridization probes due to a high patient population, increased burden of cancer and genetic disorders caused by lifestyle changes, swift urbanization, and growing infrastructure of molecular diagnostics. Cultures such as China, India, and Japan are also experiencing the adoption of cost effective FISH probes as their investments are increasing, awareness programs are boosting and government programs on cancer screening and genomics research are underway. The presence of economic growth and digital pathology also drives the markets in Asia Pacific to grow at an even faster rate.
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Browse the full “Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Instruments and Systems, Fluorescence Microscopes, Automated Imaging Systems, Flow Cytometry Systems, Probes and Kits, Locus-Specific Probes, Centromeric Probes, Whole Chromosome Probes, Custom Probes, Consumables, Reagents and Buffers, Slides and Coverslips, Software and Services), By Probe Type (DNA Probes, RNA Probes, PNA Probes (Peptide Nucleic Acid)), By Application (Cancer Diagnostics, Breast Cancer, Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, Genetic Disorder Diagnosis, Prenatal Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/fluorescent-in-situ-hybridization-probe-market
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.23 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 2.27 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1.14 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|7.9% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Product Type, Probe Type, Application, End-User and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In March 2025: Vitro appointed Biocare Medical as the exclusive US distributor for its NeoPATH Pro instrument, a high-throughput automated platform supporting immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) with a 42-slide capacity for enhanced diagnostic workflows. (Source: Vitro)
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List of the prominent players in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Oxford Gene Technology (Sysmex)
- Abnova Corporation
- Empire Genomics LLC
- MetaSystems Group
- Others
The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
- Instruments and Systems
- Fluorescence Microscopes
- Automated Imaging Systems
- Flow Cytometry Systems
- Probes and Kits
- Locus-Specific Probes
- Centromeric Probes
- Whole Chromosome Probes
- Custom Probes
- Consumables
- Reagents and Buffers
- Slides and Coverslips
- Software and Services
By Probe Type
- DNA Probes
- RNA Probes
- PNA Probes (Peptide Nucleic Acid)
By Application
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Breast Cancer
- Hematologic Malignancies
- Solid Tumors
- Genetic Disorder Diagnosis
- Prenatal Testing
- Research Applications
- Other Applications
By End-User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/fluorescent-in-situ-hybridization-probe-market
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
This Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?
- What Was the Global Market Status of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market?
- What Is the Current Market Status of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market by Considering Applications and Types?
- What Are Projections of the Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?
- What is a Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?
- What is the economic impact on the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are the Market Dynamics of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Industry?
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Reasons to Purchase Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Report
- The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.
- Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.
- Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.
- The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
- Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
- Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.
- Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe industry.
- Managers in the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe market.
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