Greenlight Networks Expands to Highland Falls, Bringing 100% Fiber Internet to Thousands more Local Homes and Businesses

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Networks (“Greenlight”), a leading fiber-to-the-home provider, today announced plans to expand its 100% fiber-optic internet network into the Village of Highland Falls, bringing a new high-speed fiber internet option to local residents and businesses. With an investment of more than $2 million, Greenlight is building the necessary network infrastructure to provide access to thousands more homes and businesses throughout the community.

Greenlight’s ongoing investment in the Hudson Valley reflects the growing importance of high-speed internet infrastructure in local communities across the region. For many Highland Falls residents, the expansion means a new option for reliable connectivity needed to support working from home, entertainment, education, and everyday communication.

“We are very happy that Greenlight Networks is in the Village and will soon be bringing cost effective and reliable fiber internet to our residents,” said Mayor James DiSalvo, Village of Highland Falls.

Construction is well underway with several neighborhoods to the North of Mountain Avenue in Highland Falls, with many areas ready for customer installations and the remainder to be completed by the end of July. Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit GreenlightNetworks.com to check their address and sign up for construction and service availability updates. By registering for updates, community members can follow the project's progress and be among the first to know when service becomes available in their neighborhood.

This latest build reinforces Greenlight’s long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity across Orange County, where the company has invested more than $26 million to date. Earlier this year, Greenlight announced an investment of $3.4 million to build out its high-speed fiber internet throughout the Village of Walden, bringing access to thousands of households there.

Construction is also currently underway in nearby Washingtonville and is anticipated to be completed later this summer. Built on a 100% fiber-optic network, Greenlight's service is designed to provide a reliable internet experience capable of supporting today's connected households and businesses.

"The Hudson Valley continues to be an important growth market for Greenlight, and we are proud expand our network into another community that has been asking for faster, more reliable internet options," said Michele Sadwick, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenlight Networks. “As we continue investing in infrastructure across the region, our focus remains on delivering the speed, service and customer experience that residents and businesses deserve.”

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is a provider of ultra-high-speed fiber Internet, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps to residential and small business customers. Since its founding in 2011, Greenlight has built, owns, and operates a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, providing fast, reliable connectivity. Greenlight serves more than 320,000 homes and small businesses across New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram.com/greenlightnetworks.

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