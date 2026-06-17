Crypto News: Pepeto Staking at 170% APY as the BNB Price Prediction Targets $10,000 After CZ Calls a Super Cycle





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The biggest crypto news this week is Pepeto, which just turned on 170% APY staking with presale numbers too big to ignore. The raise has crossed $10.28 million, a Binance developer is building the exchange, and the cofounder behind the original $7 billion Pepe token leads the project. A $5,000 position earns roughly $708 per month from staking alone, and if the listing follows the 50x pattern, that $5,000 becomes $250,000. The only question left is how long this entry price lasts.

BNB and Dogecoin are both signaling something big, and the BNB price prediction behind it could reshape this cycle. Pepeto follows the same exchange token path that made early BNB buyers millionaires, and every crypto holder needs to see why before the listing window shuts.

Crypto News: Pepeto 170% APY Staking Goes Live as the BNB Price Prediction and CZ Super Cycle Call Explode

The BNB price sits at $686 after VanEck launched the first US spot BNB ETF (VBNB) on Nasdaq on May 28, a move that sent BNB up 11% to $712 and pulled $2.13 million in assets per Yahoo Finance . Binance founder CZ told CNBC in January that crypto will probably break its four-year cycle into a super cycle, and his firm YZi Labs backed that with $100 million in a dedicated BNB fund per CoinCodeCap . CoinPedia now holds a BNB price prediction of $5,500 to $10,000 by 2030 in the bull case, and BNB already hit an all-time high of $1,370 in October 2025.

A stronger BNB price prediction means the whole market is warming. But each cycle taught the same lesson, that once large caps hit their targets, the returns that build real wealth rarely come from them. Those returns go to holders who entered a crypto token before trading started, the way BNB did in July 2017 at $0.10, when $100 turned into $1.37 million at the all-time high. Dogecoin did the same in 2021 with nothing behind it but belief. The presale attracting the most money in 2026 is Pepeto, and its entry window keeps shrinking.

How Pepeto Could Follow the BNB ICO Path With a Working Exchange Already Built

PepetoSwap runs zero-cost trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with an AI scanner and SolidProof audit. What matters most is the model, because every trade on the exchange creates buying pressure on the token, the same path that took BNB from $0.10 to $1,370, while 170% APY staking pays holders as the listing approaches.

Every serious portfolio this cycle needs a breakout position, and Pepeto fills that role faster than anything in crypto right now. The Pepe ecosystem connection and the attention across X, Telegram, and Reddit pull large holders in because the community momentum follows the same curve that made DOGE millionaires.

Dogecoin generated enormous returns with nothing built behind it. One address held 10 million DOGE bought at $0.004 for $40,000 in late 2020, and that position peaked above $7.3 million when the price hit $0.73 in May 2021, from a coin with no products at all. CoinDesk confirmed Revolut put DOGE on a physical card for 70 million users, proof demand only grows. Watching the BNB price prediction climb toward $10,000 feels slow next to what Pepeto could do in weeks.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction now targets $10,000 by 2030 per CoinPedia, with the first US spot ETF already live on Nasdaq and CZ calling a super cycle on CNBC. Every signal in the crypto news today confirms a bull cycle is forming, and Dogecoin proved cycle after cycle that the largest returns come from positions taken before a rally starts, not during one. Presales and meme coins are the two plays that turned more holders into millionaires than any other area of crypto, and Pepeto puts both into one position with 170% APY paying out while the listing approaches.

The presale speeds up with each stage, and $10.28 million raised shows the market already made its choice, because once this round closes the entry price rises and never comes back. Thousands were days late to Dogecoin and watched others collect profits that should have been theirs. BNB holders who missed the $0.10 ICO spent every cycle after searching for the next one. Pepeto sits at $0.0000001877 right now, and at 50x after listing, $1,000 becomes $50,000. Every person who built life-changing wealth in crypto did one thing, they bought before the crowd showed up. That choice is on the Pepeto presale page right now, and the only thing between the reader and the return they always watched others make is one click before this round fills.

Join the Pepeto Presale While This Stage Remains Open

FAQs

Can the BNB price prediction reach $10,000?

The BNB price prediction reaches $10,000 only in CoinPedia's 2030 bull case, supported by VanEck's spot ETF on Nasdaq and quarterly burns that keep cutting supply. What makes Pepeto different from other presales today?

Pepeto stands apart from other presales today by pairing a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner with 170% staking APY at $0.0000001877. The presale has raised over $10.28 million with a SolidProof audit and a Binance listing approaching.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92d4985c-d8ec-4910-94b8-22dc703a6e61