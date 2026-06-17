FHLB Des Moines Announces Plans to Contribute More Than $200 Million to Support Housing Affordability

Des Moines, Iowa, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines or Bank) today announced it plans to contribute more than $200 million in 2026 to advance affordable housing opportunities and address critical housing and community development needs across the communities it serves.

Each year, FHLB Des Moines assesses the needs of its district to determine how to allocate funding for voluntary programs in addition to the standard obligation into Affordable Housing Programs that support housing supply and community development. In recent years, the Bank’s district has experienced an increased need for financial support as individuals and families navigate tighter household budgets and rising housing costs. In response, FHLB Des Moines has expanded its funding above and beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

The additional funds will provide meaningful assistance to individuals and families including down payment assistance, permanent mortgage rate reduction, new construction, and the rehabilitation of affordable housing. This significant, one-time increased contribution reflects FHLB Des Moines’ continued commitment to strengthening housing access while remaining responsive to evolving community needs.

“This contribution represents a deliberate decision by the board of directors to deploy additional resources to meet pressing housing needs in our region,” said Kris Williams, president and chief executive officer of FHLB Des Moines. “While this level of funding is not the new standard moving forward, it underscores our commitment to stepping up when our communities need us most.”

FHLB Des Moines noted that this contribution was made possible by the strong engagement and ongoing business activity of its member financial institutions.

“Our members are at the core of everything we do,” Williams added. “Their partnership and utilization of our products and services enable us to generate the earnings that make investments like this possible. This is a direct reflection of members doing business with us and working together to support housing and community development across our district.”

By allocating these additional dollars, FHLB Des Moines is reinforcing its mission to partner with member institutions to promote housing affordability and community development.

“FHLB Des Moines will continue working closely with its members and community partners to deploy these funds effectively and ensure they reach the areas and populations where they are needed most,” said Williams. “It’s about ensuring that more individuals and families have the opportunity to access safe, reliable housing and improve their financial stability.”

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The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with more than 1,200 member institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. The Des Moines Bank is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding.